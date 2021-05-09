Breast Cancer Foundation's Response To Today's Breast Screening Announcement

Ah-Leen Rayner, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, said: "We have been calling for an opt-out approach to screening, so this is an excellent step forward. With more than 650 Kiwi women still dying from breast cancer every year, and with wāhine Māori being 65% more likely to die than Pākehā, knowing who's missing out on mammograms is vital.

"From there it's about embracing flexibility and innovation in the screening pathway, which we're very keen to discuss with the Ministry. We'll also be asking urgently about the status of the extension of free mammograms to age 74, up from 69, which the Government committed to back in 2017.

"This important systems upgrade will need to be done in tandem with major investment in staff and equipment, as some regions are already struggling to screen women already enrolled, and to maintain Māori participation."

