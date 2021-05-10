No New Community Cases; No New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation, 3 Historical Cases

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are no new cases to report in recent returnees in our managed isolation facilities, since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

There are two new historical cases detected in managed isolation facilities to report today, as well as a previously reported new case which has now been deemed historical and is not considered infectious. The case was from Nepal, was reported on May 6 and has already been counted as part of our national tally.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 27.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,288.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 61 historical cases, out of a total of 472 cases.



Historic border cases – reported for the first time today

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 25 April Japan Direct Day 12/routine testing Christchurch 5 May Egypt United Arab Emirates Day 0/routine testing Auckland

NSW travel pause

The travel pause with New South Wales lifted at midnight last night, following a public health risk assessment.

The assessment from New Zealand public health officials concluded that the risk to New Zealand from the two community cases reported last week in Sydney remains low.

Flights from New South Wales have now resumed. However, anyone who was at a location of interest in Sydney at the times specified must follow NSW health advice regarding isolation and testing. In addition, they must not travel to New Zealand within 14 days from when they were at the location.

Travellers who have arrived in New Zealand and have been at a location of interest during the exposure time must immediately self-isolate, and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on when they should be tested.

Information about locations of interest visited by the cases is available on the New South Wales health website:

https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/case-locations-and-alerts.aspx

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,056,987.

On Sunday, 2,335 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,970 tests processed.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,815,425 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 265,407,523 and users have created 9,938,189 manual diary entries.

There have been 558,040 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

