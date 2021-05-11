Digital Health CONNECT Magazine Launches

A new magazine is showcasing the amazing innovations and technologies being used to transform the health and disability sector and improve equity and outcomes across New Zealand.

Digital Health CONNECT will be published five times a year in digital and print formats and the first edition is landing in mailboxes from 11 May 2021.

The magazine is published by not-for-profit membership organisation, Health Informatics NZ (HiNZ).

HiNZ chief executive Kim Mundell says New Zealand’s data and digital health sector has a wide reach, with many people and organisations involved in making transformation happen.

“The role of HiNZ is to connect these diverse professional groups and individuals, making it easier for them to share ideas and collaborate,” she says.

CONNECT editor Rebecca McBeth says the magazine format complement’s HiNZ’s daily news service eHealthNews.nz, allowing her to focus on the broader themes and topics underpinning New Zealand’s data and digital health sector.

The first edition’s cover article explores the systems that have been deployed at the border and in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities to keep New Zealand safe from Covid-19.

McBeth also visited Christchurch Hospital and writes about how they are using patient flow technologies to keep patients moving through the Emergency Department and hospital, then back out into the community.

Mundell says the launch of CONNECT was made possible with the support of contributors to the Project Showcase section of the magazine and industry partners.

The magazine is part of the organisation’s multi-media offering to the health sector, including free eHealthTV webinars and the eHealthTalk podcast series. HiNZ also run’s New Zealand’s largest health IT event, Digital Health Week NZ.

A digital version of CONNECT is available to the public with a subset of content.

To receive the print edition or read the full digital flipbook of CONNECT you need to be a member of HiNZ. Memberships (individual and organisation) start at just $17 a month, join today.

© Scoop Media

