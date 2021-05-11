News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

World IBD Day 2021

Tuesday, 11 May 2021, 11:35 am
Press Release: Crohn's and Colitis New Zealand

Exhibiting their artistic talents, politicians and leaders across New Zealand have put up their hands to raise awareness of people living with chronic illnesses. On 24 May, an artistic installation called “Unmasking IBD” will be unveiled at the Grand Hall of Parliament, representing the masks that people with chronic diseases like Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis wear to hide their illnesses in everyday life.

Judith Collins’ Doodle

Prominent New Zealanders are creating doodles, empathising with those behind the masks. These doodles will be exhibited as a key part of the installation created by Wairarapa artist, Katie Gracie, who was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis nine years ago.

The installation is being hosted by Health Select Committee member Chris Bishop in conjunction with Crohn’s and Colitis New Zealand Charitable Trust, commemorating World IBD Day which is celebrated in over fifty countries.

Doodles have already been submitted from notables like Judith Collins and Ashley Bloomfield.

Dr. Richard Stein, gastroenterologist and Chairman of the trust, says, “The purpose of the installation is to highlight the fact that many diseases are “hidden”. There are people all around us, in the workplace, studying in our schools and universities, raising families who are dealing with challenges most of us cannot even imagine. This purpose of the installation is to raise awareness and to honour their strength”.

Katie Gracie, the artist, notes that “While the project is in commemoration of World IBD Day, it is to raise awareness of everyone who is living and dealing with a chronic illness.”

“Unmasking IBD” will be exhibited in several cities throughout New Zealand until the end of the year.

People in the community who would like to submit doodles can send them to Crohn’s and Colitis NZ Charitable Trust, P.O. Box 41-145, Eastbourne, Lower Hutt 5013. Doodles need to be signed, received by 17 May, and cannot be returned.

 

About Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis[1]:

- Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis are chronic, incurable, inflammatory diseases collectively known as Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

- Over 20,000 New Zealanders have IBD.

- New Zealand has the third highest IBD rate in the world.

- Most people are diagnosed in childhood, their teens or early adulthood, and suffer with these illnesses their entire lives. Children in particular are impacted in their most formative years.

- Symptoms are severe, urgent, bloody diarrhoea, bowel blockages, abdominal pain, perforated intestines, and abscesses and inflammation in the anal area.

- ‘Flares’ of the disease are common and frequently involve emergency hospitalisation, and repeated irreversible surgeries to remove sections of the bowel.

- Many patients are forced to live with a permanent ostomy (bag).

- IBD has an array of other symptoms including arthritis, diseases of the spine, the liver, diseases of the eyes, skin lesions, and an increased risk of bowel cancer.

- NZ has one of the highest per capita rates of IBD in the world, and it is growing at over 5% per year.

- IBD has profound physical, social and psychological impacts on those living with it, affecting their education, social relationships, work lives, and their ability to have a family.

- IBD costs NZ an estimated $245 million in healthcare costs and lost productivity.

- There are two effective, but currently unfunded treatments for people with severe Crohn’s and Colitis who have failed to respond to medications currently available in NZ :

o ustekinumab, which was approved by Medsafe in early 2018, has been given high priority by Pharmac’s gastroenterology sub committee, but has not been funded by Pharmac; and

o vedolizumab, which is currently awaiting Medsafe registration.

[1] Snively, S (2017) Reducing the Growing Burden of Inflammatory Bowel Disease in New Zealand. https://www.burdenofibd.org.nz/research

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Crohn's and Colitis New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 