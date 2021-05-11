News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Te Aho O Te Kahu, The Cancer Control Agency, Backs The Proposals For A Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan

Tuesday, 11 May 2021, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Cancer Control Agency

Te Aho o Te Kahu, the Cancer Control Agency, fully supports the initiatives in the Proposals for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan.

“Lung cancer causes more deaths than any other cancer in Aotearoa. Far too many of our whānau and loved ones are dying of diseases that are caused by exposure to tobacco,” Chief Executive of Te Aho o Te Kahu Diana Sarfati says.

If we can stop people developing cancer in the first place, then that is the best form of cancer control.

“That is why we support all of the proposals contained in the recently released Proposals for a Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan.”

“The strategies outlined in the Action Plan are vital in decreasing the number of Kiwis dying of preventable smoking-related cancers,” Sarfati says.

Currently, nearly half a million New Zealanders smoke daily.

Tobacco use kills approximately 4,500 people every year in New Zealand – that is around 12 deaths a day due to smoking or exposure to second-hand smoke.

The Action Plan sets out a clear vision of how people can be supported to quit smoking, or not take up smoking at all.

“We support the re-orienting of the tobacco control programme with a stronger focus on environment-altering initiatives rather than a reliance on influencing individual behaviour.

“An individual’s ability to quit or not start smoking is strongly shaped by their environment.”

The initiatives outlined are evidence-based. Importantly they focus on reducing the inequities in smoking rates and smoking related illnesses.

“Māori carry the disproportionate burden of smoking related cancers - such as lung cancer.

“Strengthening Māori governance in the prevention programme will ensure the proposed initiatives are reaching Māori effectively.”

The Action Plan lays out a strategy which will help countless Kiwis improve their health and prevent diseases like cancer.

“Together, we can create healthy environments that prevent our young people from becoming addicted to tobacco smoking and also make it easier for smokers to quit”, Sarfati says.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Cancer Control Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 