News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Community Cases; No New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Tuesday, 11 May 2021, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are also no new cases to report in recent returnees in our managed isolation facilities, since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 24.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,287.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 60 historical cases, out of a total of 471 cases.

A previously reported historical case has now been reclassified as ‘not a case” and has now been removed from our tally.

New South Wales 
Flights to and from New South Wales have now resumed. However, anyone who was at a location of interest in Sydney at the times specified must follow NSW health advice regarding isolation and testing. In addition, they must not travel to New Zealand within 14 days from when they were at the location.

Travellers who have arrived in New Zealand and have been at a location of interest during the exposure time must immediately self-isolate, and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on when they should be tested.

As restrictions remain in place around Greater Sydney, travellers to Greater Sydney are advised to be careful when travelling and safeguard themselves, by wearing a facemask and maintaining physical distance wherever they go.

Information about locations of interest visited by the cases is available on the New South Wales health website:https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/case-locations-and-alerts.aspx

Testing information 
The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,059,727

On Monday, 2,738 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,972 tests processed.

For all testing locations nationwidevisit theHealthpointwebsite.

NZ COVID Tracer 
NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,816,873 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 266,007,915 and users have created 9,962,508 manual diary entries.

There have been 564,002 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 