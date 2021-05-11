No New Community Cases; No New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation



There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are also no new cases to report in recent returnees in our managed isolation facilities, since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 24.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,287.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 60 historical cases, out of a total of 471 cases.

A previously reported historical case has now been reclassified as ‘not a case” and has now been removed from our tally.

New South Wales

Flights to and from New South Wales have now resumed. However, anyone who was at a location of interest in Sydney at the times specified must follow NSW health advice regarding isolation and testing. In addition, they must not travel to New Zealand within 14 days from when they were at the location.

Travellers who have arrived in New Zealand and have been at a location of interest during the exposure time must immediately self-isolate, and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on when they should be tested.

As restrictions remain in place around Greater Sydney, travellers to Greater Sydney are advised to be careful when travelling and safeguard themselves, by wearing a facemask and maintaining physical distance wherever they go.

Information about locations of interest visited by the cases is available on the New South Wales health website:https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/case-locations-and-alerts.aspx

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,059,727

On Monday, 2,738 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,972 tests processed.

For all testing locations nationwidevisit theHealthpointwebsite.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,816,873 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 266,007,915 and users have created 9,962,508 manual diary entries.

There have been 564,002 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

