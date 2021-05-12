News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No Change Recommended To Quarantine Free Travel

Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 5:44 am
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Visitors To Locations Of Interest Should Follow Local Instructions - Melbourne Community Case

May 11, 2021

The Ministry of Health’s current assessment is that the public health risk to New Zealand from the Melbourne community case announced today is low.

On that basis the Ministry does not at this stage recommend any change in Quarantine Free Travel between New Zealand and Victoria.

The Ministry’s current assessment is based on information provided by Victorian Health authorities that there is a likely link to the border through the recent time spent in managed isolation in South Australia, a limited period when the individual was in the community while infectious – since May 6, and relatively few locations of interest. Victorian Health authorities are following up contacts at a workplace from May 5.

Information about locations of interest visited by the case is available on Victoria’s Department of Health website:
https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites#public-exposure-sites-in-victoria

Individuals in Australia who were at a location of interest at the specified times are required to follow Victoria’s health advice regarding isolation and testing. Anyone who has been at a location of interest cannot travel to New Zealand from Australia within 14 days of exposure.

Anyone in New Zealand who has been at any of the locations of interest at the specified times should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, self-isolate and be tested as soon as possible.

The Ministry will be requesting airlines communicate this message to anyone flying to New Zealand from Victoria in the next 24 hours. The Ministry will also be contacting recent arrivals from Melbourne and Victoria since May 6 providing the same advice.

The Ministry will remain in close contact with its Australian counterparts as the situation evolves.

Anyone planning to travel to Melbourne and Victoria should take into account that advice from health authorities could change at any time and be prepared for their travel plans to be disrupted.

An update is expected tomorrow, later in the day, based on results of additional testing and a further public health assessment by Victoria’s health officials.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 