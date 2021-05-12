No Change Recommended To Quarantine Free Travel

Visitors To Locations Of Interest Should Follow Local Instructions - Melbourne Community Case

May 11, 2021

The Ministry of Health’s current assessment is that the public health risk to New Zealand from the Melbourne community case announced today is low.

On that basis the Ministry does not at this stage recommend any change in Quarantine Free Travel between New Zealand and Victoria.

The Ministry’s current assessment is based on information provided by Victorian Health authorities that there is a likely link to the border through the recent time spent in managed isolation in South Australia, a limited period when the individual was in the community while infectious – since May 6, and relatively few locations of interest. Victorian Health authorities are following up contacts at a workplace from May 5.

Information about locations of interest visited by the case is available on Victoria’s Department of Health website:

https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites#public-exposure-sites-in-victoria

Individuals in Australia who were at a location of interest at the specified times are required to follow Victoria’s health advice regarding isolation and testing. Anyone who has been at a location of interest cannot travel to New Zealand from Australia within 14 days of exposure.

Anyone in New Zealand who has been at any of the locations of interest at the specified times should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, self-isolate and be tested as soon as possible.

The Ministry will be requesting airlines communicate this message to anyone flying to New Zealand from Victoria in the next 24 hours. The Ministry will also be contacting recent arrivals from Melbourne and Victoria since May 6 providing the same advice.

The Ministry will remain in close contact with its Australian counterparts as the situation evolves.

Anyone planning to travel to Melbourne and Victoria should take into account that advice from health authorities could change at any time and be prepared for their travel plans to be disrupted.

An update is expected tomorrow, later in the day, based on results of additional testing and a further public health assessment by Victoria’s health officials.

© Scoop Media

