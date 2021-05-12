News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Dental Today – The True Cost Of Avoiding The Dentist

Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 6:13 am
Tens of thousands of children each year in New Zealand get teeth removed, and thousands more end up in hospital due to rotted teeth. So, what’s going on with dental care in our country?

Well, it all starts with adults. It is the parents who must ensure that their children don’t consume too much sugar and are regularly brushing their teeth. Herein lies the issue – nearly half of the adults in New Zealand don’t attend regular check-ups at the dentist.

The main factor in this is the cost. While dental care is free for children, many adults cannot afford to go to the dentist themselves. This creates a lack of knowledge about dental care that, unfortunately, ends up affecting thousands of children each year.

Some dentists in Auckland are now recommending that adults take care of their teeth as a top priority. After all, being proactive about dental care is one of the best ways to reduce your dental bills in the future. If you don’t go to the dentist, a simple cavity can become much worse over time, resulting in far pricier bills later on. It often works out cheaper to get regular check-ups than wait and get a huge bill after you’ve let your teeth deteriorate.

Another action you can take is to ensure that your children attend regular dental appointments. Dental care is completely free for those under 18, so there’s no reason not to send your kids along. Get them started with good habits early in life to prevent tooth decay once they hit adulthood, or even earlier.

Keep on top of your oral health and at least ensure that you’re regularly cleaning your teeth and flossing often. This will set an excellent example for your children, and that will hopefully help the health of their teeth, too.

