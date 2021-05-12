News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Community Cases; 1 New Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There is one new case to report in a recent returnee in our managed isolation facilities, since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 22.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,287.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 59 historical cases, out of a total of 471 cases.

A previously reported historical case has now been reclassified as "not a case” and has now been removed from our tally.

New border case details 

Arrival dateFrom Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
7 MayThailand Singapore Day 3 / routine Auckland

Melbourne

The Ministry of Health’s current assessment is that the public health risk to New Zealand from the Melbourne community case announced yesterday is low.

At this stagethe Ministry is recommending that Quarantine-free Travel, between New Zealand the state of Victoria can continue with certain additional precautions in place.

From what we know so far —based oninformation from Victoria health authorities — the case is linked to theAustralianborder, and thereis alimitedperiod where the person wasconsidered infectious whilein the community in Melbournewith a modest number oflocations of interest(12 listed onVictoria’s Department of Healthwebsite at 10am this morning).

Anyone who was at one of these locations of interest at the specified timecannottravelto New Zealand for 14 days from exposure.

Anyonealreadyin New Zealandwho hasbeen at a location of interest during the time specified,must self-isolate,call Healthlineand arrange a testifadvised to do so.

Our contact tracing team will be contacting by email roughly 4,500passengersby who recently travelled from Victoria to New Zealand to remind them of the above measures.

This afternoon, our public health team at the Ministry willagainbein contact with their Australiacounterparts to get an update on the Melbournesituation, andfrom there we will determine ifwe need to make any changestoourrisk assessment for New Zealandand whether we need to change our recommendations for Government.

Weexpect to put out another updatelater today.

International Nurses Day

We would like to reiterate our gratitude to all frontline health workers in Aotearoa, especially our nursing workforce, as today is International Nurses Day.

The nursing workforce is bigger than it has ever been with more than 61,000 nurses currently holding annual practising certificates.

We acknowledge and appreciate the hard work and commitment of nurses in all settings, including our hospitals, primary care, in community settings and in aged residential care.

We would like toacknowledge the importance and hard work of all our health professionals in New Zealand, and nurses in particular as it’s International Nurses Daytoday.

Nurses are often the first port of call for patients and their whanau around Aotearoa, in many different settings – hospitals, primary care, in community settings and in aged residential care.

Our nursing workforce is a big one – more than 61,000 nurses hold annual practicingcertificatesand that numberisexpected to grow by at least 2,000within the next year.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,064,910.

On Tuesday, 5,182 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,909 tests processed.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit theHealthpointwebsite

.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,817,871 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 266,625,183 and users have created 9,987,293 manual diary entries.

There have been 609,046 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

