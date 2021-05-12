Update On Victoria Border-related Community Case

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the public health risk to New Zealand remains low following further discussions with Victoria state health officials this evening.

At this stage, the Ministry’s recommendation is that Quarantine Free Travel between New Zealand and the state of Victoria can continue.

No further community cases have been identified in Victoria. Health officials in Victoria continue to undertake contact tracing relating to the case announced yesterday. All initial test results from contacts are negative.

Information about locations of interest visited by the case is available on the Victoria Health website https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites

Anyone in New Zealand who has been at any of the locations of interest at the specified times should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on self-isolation and testing as soon as possible.

Individuals in Australia who were at a location of interest at the specified times cannot travel for 14 days from exposure and should follow Victoria health advice regarding isolation and testing.

The Ministry will remain in close contact with its Australian counterparts as the situation evolves.

Anyone planning to travel to Victoria should take into account that advice from health authorities could change at any time and be prepared for their travel plans to be disrupted.

