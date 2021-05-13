News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

MercyAscot Unveils Plans For World-class Private Hospital Care With Major Rebuild On Epsom Site

Thursday, 13 May 2021, 10:21 am
Press Release: MercyAscot

MercyAscot, one of New Zealand’s leading private healthcare providers, has unveiled plans for the most significant and transformative expansion projects yet in its proud 120-year history.

The three-year hospital wing project, which has been granted resource consent from Auckland Council, promises to deliver an innovative, world-class, private hospital campus within the existing boundaries of the Mercy Hospital site on Mountain Road, Epsom.

“We are committed to patient-centric, high quality care, and we recognise that modern, purpose-built surroundings play an important part in delivering that care for our patients, as well as creating a pleasant work environment for our specialists, staff and tenants,” says MercyAscot chief executive, Ian England.

Plans include a new low-rise hospital wing, with a suite of more spacious operating theatres and recovery areas, a new intensive care unit supported by new high-dependency care beds and a new ward of single patient bedrooms with attractive views. The new ward will provide specialised services and associated facilities.

The new hospital wing is part of the wider Mercy Site Transformation. This began with the extension to the carpark in 2020 and the completion of the new reception area in early 2021.

Planned additional upgrades of existing buildings and grounds will complement the new wing and deliver a high quality experience for patients, visitors and staff now and into the future.

“At every phase of this project, significant consideration has been given to the impact on patients, specialists and staff, immediate neighbourhoods and the wider community, and we are implementing measures to minimise disruption and meet our resource consent requirements. For example, a traffic management plan will be developed which includes limits to truck movements and provision for when students are leaving school for the day,” explains Dr England.

He says local residents and passers-by may already have noticed that the previous main entrance has been closed off to allow safe access to deconstruct the old Stella Maris Building on the site. Materials from the old building will be recycled where practical.

Work is underway to prepare the site with plans to replant and improve the site with native plants.

 

