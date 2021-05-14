No New Community Cases; No New Cases; 1 Historical Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation



There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There is one historical case to report in a recent returnee in our managed isolation facilities, since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

As the case reported today is historical, they are also considered to be recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today remains at 18.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,289.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 60 historical cases, out of a total of 473 cases.

The one historical case to report was identified at the border. The person arrived in New Zealand on 24 April from the UAE via Malaysia. They returned a weak positive on day 12 as part of routine testing and they were transferred to a quarantine facility in Auckland.

Historical cases are not considered infectious; however this person was transferred to the quarantine facility as a matter of precaution while investigations were undertaken.

Melbourne

The Ministry of Health’s current assessment remains that the public health risk to New Zealand from the Melbourne community case announced on Tuesday is low.

At this stagethe Ministry is recommending that Quarantine Free Travel, between New Zealand the state of Victoria can continue with certain additional precautions in place.

Anyone who was at one of the locations of interest in Melbourne at the specified time cannot travel to New Zealand for 14 days from exposure. Anyone already in New Zealand who has been at a location of interest in Melbourne during the time specified, must call Healthline for advice on isolating and testing.

Our contact tracing team are contacting by email about 4,500 passengers who recently travelled from Victoria to New Zealand to remind them of the above measures.

The Ministry’s public health team remains in contact with their counterparts in Australia about the situation in Melbourne.

Two people in New Zealand have contacted Healthline and identified themselves as casual contacts. One person, who was symptomatic, has been tested and has returned a negative result. Upon assessment by public health staff, the second person didn’t need a test.

The Section 70 public health order has been updated to include the new locations of interest in Melbourne. It requires anyone at one of the locations of interest as the specified times to self-isolate and get tested as required.

The notice can be found here: COVID-19: Epidemic notice and Orders | Ministry of Health NZ

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,073,522

On Thursday, 3,704 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,798 tests processed.

For all testing locations nationwidevisit theHealthpointwebsite.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,820,244 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 267,882,674 and users have created 10,036,174 manual diary entries.

There have been 621,278 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

