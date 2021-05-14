News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

ProCare And The Warehouse Collaborate To Increase Number Of Childhood Immunisations

Friday, 14 May 2021, 4:07 pm
Press Release: ProCare Health

A local healthcare team is offering free pyjamas and nappies as an extra incentive to get Auckland children vaccinated.

ProCare, New Zealand’s largest Primary Health care Organisation (PHO), is trialling the winter wellness packs to encourage the immunisation of Māori and Pacific children.

More than 400 PJ and nappy packs will be gifted to whānau through 28 of ProCare’s family medical centres who have the highest number of children yet to be immunised.

ProCare Group CEO Bindi Norwell says a very unfortunate impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is that there has been a drop in the number of children receiving their childhood vaccinations, particularly in Māori and Pacific families.

“Vaccination for young pēpe (babies) is an important step in getting them the best start in life, and we want as many children as possible to benefit from these free vaccines.

“The Ministry of Health sets a target of 95% immunisation for eight month and two-year-old children. Sometimes the difference of meeting this goal, is just a handful of children. While we know there are many reasons why some families don’t vaccinate, we hope that this extra incentive will raise awareness in the community of how important these vaccines are to the health and wellbeing of our children,” says Ms Norwell.

Ms Norwell says ProCare hopes the idea, which was created by the ProCare Population Health team and immunisation co-ordinators, resonates with whānau so that the programme may be expanded next year.

“We see great potential for this kind of programme to encourage whānau to bring their tamariki into general practice for all health needs. This year we are starting with eight month and two-year-old vaccinations which is of great importance.”

Ms Norwell says ProCare is grateful to The Warehouse Lincoln Rd who donated half the pyjama and nappy stock for the campaign.

Brad Gard’ner, Store Manager for The Warehouse Lincoln Rd, says “we are delighted to support this important initiative which provides a foundation to improve the health and wellbeing of our local community.”

General practices offering the PJs to eligible patients are:
 

  • Mt Wellington Integrated Health Centre
  • The Doctors Onehunga
  • Panmure Medical Centre
  • The Fono Blockhouse Bay
  • Doctors at Kingsland
  • Grey Lynn Family Medical Centre
  • Oneare Health Otahuhu
  • Stoddard Road Medical
  • Health New Lynn Ltd
  • Peninsular Medical Centre
  • Royal Heights Medical Centre
  • Te Puna Hauora
  • Henderson Medical Centre
  • The Doctors Massey Medical
  • Lynnmall Medical Centre
  • Turuki Health Centre
  • Otara Family & Christian Health Centre
  • Clendon Medical Centre
  • Manurewa Medical Centre
  • Bakerfield Medical & Urgent Care
  • Conifer Gardens Medical Centre
  • Family Health Care
  • The Fono Manurewa

