No New Community Cases; 5 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Monday, 17 May 2021, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are five new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

Six previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 18.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,295.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 60 historical cases, out of a total of 479 cases.

New border cases

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/
quarantine location 
14 May India Qatar Day 1 / Routine Auckland 
15 May India Qatar Day 0 / Routine Auckland 
15 May India Qatar Day 0 / Routine Auckland 
15 May India Qatar Day 1 / Routine Auckland 
15 May India Qatar Day 1 / Routine Auckland

Wellington wastewater

Further wastewater samples have been collected from the Wellington region after two samples returned a weak positive result for COVID-19.

Results from the new samples are expected to be available on Tuesday evening.

It is likely the two weak positive results are due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus.

The Ministry is encouraging anyone

with symptoms

, especially if they are in the Wellington region, to get tested promptly.

This advice also applies to recent visitors to the Wellington region. Anyone who develops symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should call Healthline (

0800 358 5453

) or their doctor, or visit a testing station to get a test.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,082,570.

Laboratories processed 2,217 tests yesterday. The seven-day rolling average is 3,654.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit theHealthpointwebsite

.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,823,598 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 269,594,007 and users have created 10,104,502 manual diary entries.

There have been 390,179 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
