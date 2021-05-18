News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Covid-19 Vaccine Roll-out: Still Much To Do To Scale Up

Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

Auditor-General John Ryan says that his audit has confirmed the health sector is working hard to roll out the Covid-19 vaccination programme. However, a significant scale-up is required to achieve the Government’s vaccination goals.

Published today, Preparations for the nationwide roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine looks at how ready the health sector, led by the Ministry of Health, is to meet the Government’s goal of vaccinating as many people as possible, aged 16 and over, by the end of 2021.

New Zealand is in a good position with its contracted supply of vaccines. The Government has secured enough doses to vaccinate all New Zealanders and a number of Pacific countries.

However, some uncertainty remains about exactly when the majority of doses will arrive in New Zealand over the rest of the year. This could affect the timing of the roll-out.

The report describes some good early progress. At the time the audit was completed, nearly 400,000 doses had been administered.

This progress has relied on current vaccination staff and systems. However, what is in place now will not be sufficient when the number of people to be vaccinated increases significantly over the second half of the year.

The Ministry has a high-level plan in place, but there is still a lot of work to do. Some aspects of the plan are still not fully developed. Information systems are still being worked on. If everything goes to plan these will be ready, but only just in time.

“Problems are inevitable in a programme of this scale and complexity. It is important that the Ministry continues to be transparent about the uncertainty and challenges ahead,” says Mr Ryan.

“I am not yet confident that all the pieces will fall into place quickly enough for the programme to ramp up to the level required over the second half of 2021. There is a real risk that it will take more time than currently anticipated to get there.”

At the time of the Office’s work, significant risks remained regarding having enough vaccinators; having an improved distribution model to ensure vaccine doses are delivered to the right place, at the right time, to minimise wastage; and ensuring that Maori, Pasifika, people with disabilities, and hard to reach communities are vaccinated.

More work is needed to ensure contingency plans are in place in case of any disruption – such as with the vaccine supply, not having enough vaccinators, or a further community outbreak.

The Office reviewed the roll-out in its early stages to help the Ministry identify improvements, and make changes, before it rolls out the vaccine to the general population.

The report makes six recommendations to help the Ministry of Health improve its communications with the public; complete its contingency plans; and provide more guidance and clarity to the wider health sector.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Auditor-General on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 