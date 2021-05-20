News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

2021 Wellbeing Budget Start Of A Long Road For Primary Care

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 4:58 pm
Press Release: GPNZ

General Practice New Zealand (GPNZ) has welcomed the much needed focus on health in this year’s Budget.

GPNZ Chair and Karori GP, Dr Jeff Lowe said: ‘We all know how important it is to invest in the future of our health services, and in wider social support, housing, and initiatives that will bring long term benefit to people’s health. Today is a good start.’

The largest uplift in health funding once again goes to DHBs, but with the health reforms getting underway, Dr Lowe expects to see investment in future Budgets increasingly shift towards primary and community services.

Dr Lowe said: ‘The $46.65m uplift to cover cost pressures in primary care in each of the next four years is an improvement on recent Budgets, but we still have a long way to go to ensure affordable access to general practice for our most vulnerable communities.

‘We expect that the long awaited review of the funding model that is now underway will result in a much more equitable system that will prevent cost being a barrier to care for people who need it most.’

The 2021 Wellbeing Budget includes funding of $172.8 over the next four years to develop ‘prototypes’ for new locality networks, and to develop hauora commissioning models as part of the health reforms.

‘This is important investment and we expect to see rapid progress in developing these new relationships and services that will be driven by and tailored to local populations. There are already innovative examples of integrated primary and community services in parts of the country that we can build on to ensure these health reforms deliver the improvements in wellbeing our people need.’

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GPNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 