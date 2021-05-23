No New Community Cases; 6 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation In Two Days

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are six new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 27.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,312.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 62 historical cases, out of a total of 496 cases.

A historical case has been identified following a mariner returning a weak positive test result before transferring to their vessel. The mariner confirmed they had a positive test result overseas earlier in the year and follow up serology testing has confirmed this. If this has not been reported overseas, it will appear in our figures as a historical case.

New border cases

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 19 May Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Day 1 / routine Auckland 19 May India Qatar Day 0 / routine Auckland 20 May United States of America Direct flight Day 0 / routine Auckland 20 May India Qatar Day 0 / routine Auckland 20 May United Sates of America Direct flight Day 0 / routine Auckland 21 May Malaysia Singapore Day 0 / routine Auckland

Wastewater test results update

Wastewater testing continues to be a part of New Zealand’s testing and surveillance strategy in the fight against COVID-19. Recently, weak positive results were detected in Wellington, Christchurch, Rotorua and Queenstown. Results from further testing in Christchurch, which were outstanding, have now also returned negative.

The Ministry’s assessment is that these weak positive results were likely from recent positive cases in managed isolation or due to recently recovered cases who are not infectious but continue to shed the virus after returning home or while travelling. There is no risk of infection from COVID-19 in wastewater.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,106,971.

On Friday laboratories processed 3,978 tests and yesterday 2,816 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average is 3,802.

For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,829,892 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 273,032,874 and users have created 10,239,816 manual diary entries.

There have been 1,178,175 scans in the last 48 hours to midday yesterday.

It’s incredibly important that people keep a record of where they’ve been.

Scanning in can help support contact tracers in tracing potential close and casual contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Also please keep up the hygiene measures that are critical to stopping the spread of the virus – wear a face covering on public transport, wash your hands, and cough or sneeze into your elbow.

Next update

The Ministry’s next COVID-19 update is scheduled for tomorrow (Monday 24 May) at 1pm

