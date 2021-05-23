News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Men's Muster In Fiordland Features Sir Graham Henry

Sunday, 23 May 2021, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Mens Muster

Sir Graham Henry & Kees Meeuws speaking at Fiordland Men’s Muster

Men’s Health Week / June 17-19, 2021

Supporting men’s wellness journey through Men’s Muster 2021 and a community struggling with post COVID economic realities; both Sir Graham Henry and Kees Meeuws are speaking to and engaging with attendees to the event.

A men’s health & wellness event combining learning, camaraderie and community with a Lake2Lake Challenge for a bit for competition, fun and achievement; participants are bound to come away with having learned something new, tried something new … and hopefully equipped to apply something new in relation to their own wellness.

Designed to lift participants, Men’s Muster features bits of education, exploration, engagement, challenge and fun; rewarding participants with strengthened connections, collaboration and community. All critical elements to strong health & continued wellness.

Groups of 4 mates; or workmates come to Men’s Muster as a team and take part

in the Lake2Lake Challenge (individual tickets are available for purchase as well).

An inaugural event during Men’s Health Week in June 2021, Men’s Muster promises incredible Keynotes, excellent workshops (Work/Life balance), superb insight (Conrad Goodhew, Chris Skellet) and opportunity to explore Fiordland (free time scheduled).

• Who: Males aged between 35-55

• What: Blokes wellness event in Fiordland

• Where: Te Anau

• When: June 17 – 19, 2021 (COMPRESSED agenda)

• Why: Do it for yourself, do it for those you love

• How much: Pricing reduced til May 27th

“Men’s Health Week is recognised around the world each June, serving as an annual reminder that we’re not invincible, we don’t have all the answers and, really, our health is as much owned by those we love as by ourselves.”

Mark Sainsbury & Tim Greene

Directors, Men’s Health Week NZ

Find us at (www.mensmuster.com) or on Facebook

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mens Muster on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 