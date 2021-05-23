Men's Muster In Fiordland Features Sir Graham Henry

Sir Graham Henry & Kees Meeuws speaking at Fiordland Men’s Muster

Men’s Health Week / June 17-19, 2021

Supporting men’s wellness journey through Men’s Muster 2021 and a community struggling with post COVID economic realities; both Sir Graham Henry and Kees Meeuws are speaking to and engaging with attendees to the event.

A men’s health & wellness event combining learning, camaraderie and community with a Lake2Lake Challenge for a bit for competition, fun and achievement; participants are bound to come away with having learned something new, tried something new … and hopefully equipped to apply something new in relation to their own wellness.

Designed to lift participants, Men’s Muster features bits of education, exploration, engagement, challenge and fun; rewarding participants with strengthened connections, collaboration and community. All critical elements to strong health & continued wellness.

Groups of 4 mates; or workmates come to Men’s Muster as a team and take part

in the Lake2Lake Challenge (individual tickets are available for purchase as well).

An inaugural event during Men’s Health Week in June 2021, Men’s Muster promises incredible Keynotes, excellent workshops (Work/Life balance), superb insight (Conrad Goodhew, Chris Skellet) and opportunity to explore Fiordland (free time scheduled).

• Who: Males aged between 35-55

• What: Blokes wellness event in Fiordland

• Where: Te Anau

• When: June 17 – 19, 2021 (COMPRESSED agenda)

• Why: Do it for yourself, do it for those you love

• How much: Pricing reduced til May 27th

“Men’s Health Week is recognised around the world each June, serving as an annual reminder that we’re not invincible, we don’t have all the answers and, really, our health is as much owned by those we love as by ourselves.”

Mark Sainsbury & Tim Greene

Directors, Men’s Health Week NZ

Find us at (www.mensmuster.com) or on Facebook

