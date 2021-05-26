No New Community Cases; No New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation



There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are also no new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 22.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,313.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 64 historical cases, out of a total of 497 cases.

Melbourne outbreak

New Zealand officials remain in close contact with their counterparts in Victoria over the COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne.

Given the length of time between the first case in Melbourne on 11 May and the most recent cases, now numbering 15 in this cluster, it is possible that people from the Whittlesea local government area in Melbourne may have been exposed to the virus and may now be in New Zealand.

The Ministry is asking anyone who has been in that area to have a test five days after they were last in Whittlesea and stay in their accommodation until they have a negative test result, even if they do not have symptoms.

Anyone from the wider Melbourne area who develops symptoms while in New Zealand should also ring Healthline and arrange to get tested.

Please keep checking Victoria Health’s updated locations of interest and phone Healthline on 0800 358 5453 if you have been in one of those places.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,116,680.

Laboratories processed 4,776 tests yesterday. The seven-day rolling average is 3,722.

For all testing locations nationwide visit theHealthpointwebsite.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,832,897 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 274,569,079 and users have created 10,305,303 manual diary entries.

There have been 518,319 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.



