Will NZ Achieve Its Smokefree 2025 Goal?

Thursday, 27 May 2021, 5:59 am
Press Release: Long White Vapour

There has been much discussion in the media recently about whether New Zealand can achieve its goal to be smokefree by 2025. The Government has responded by committing $36.6 million towards this cause, highlighting that it intends to follow through on this lofty target.

However, with around 464,000 New Zealanders smoking on a daily basis and only four years to go, the Government will have to take drastic action if it wants to succeed. Around 20,000 people currently quit smoking each year, but this will need to increase if the target is to be achieved.

In the UK, the National Health Service has managed to switch many smokers to a healthier alternative – vaping. Public Health England has ruled that vaping is around 95% less harmful than smoking. In England today, almost 3 million adults regularly vape after a lengthy campaign promoting switching from cigarettes to vapes.

If we can follow this trend of reducing cigarette use, the goal may be achievable. The increasing use of vape juice in NZ, as a substitute for cigarettes is one of several factors increasing the likelihood of success for our Smokefree campaign.

So far, there has been no discussion around increasing the tax on tobacco as a way to manage smoking rates. Increasing the price hasn’t yet made a significant impact on the numbers of people in marginalised groups smoking, so we already know that this doesn’t work. The fact that the price of tobacco is not rising means that the cost of vape juice won’t have to increase either. This makes vaping an affordable alternative for those who are struggling to stop smoking.

The Ministry of Health has officially stated that it thinks vaping products may contribute towards New Zealand achieving the Smokefree 2025 goal. Smokers tend to agree, with many believing that vaping is a more viable alternative to smoking than any patch or gum.

