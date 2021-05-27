Kiwi Tech Company Thrives Despite Pandemic

Wellington-based tech company Volpara Health has announced a big jump in the number of women using its artificial intelligence breast screening software around the world.

But CEO Dr Ralph Highnam says he’s frustrated not many New Zealand women are being helped by the company’s technology.

“It’s very important to us as a kiwi company to see our technology being used to help the women in our lives, it’s just a shame it remains private clinics offering our service”, said Dr Highnam, “Breast cancer screening is proven to save lives, but it’s time women in New Zealand learnt about and were told their breast density.”

Breast density is recognised as an important indicator of the risk of a woman developing breast cancer and the risk of a breast cancer being missed at screening.

Volpara also today announced a significant hike in revenue in its full year results released today. Despite the Covid pandemic, the company’s revenue is up almost 60 per cent to just under NZ$20million. Volpara is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.

“It’s been a truly remarkable year for Volpara, we’ve transitioned the company to being much more digitally focussed, we’ve bought another US company, reduced our net loss and we’ve seen strong growth in revenue despite all the trials and tribulations of Covid”, says Dr Highnam.

Volpara’s integrated breast care platform is now in use in over 32% of US breast screening patients, and is increasingly in use in Australia & New Zealand, with the NZ Breast Institute based in Lower Hutt being one of the latest users of the company’s breast care platform.

About Volpara Health

Volpara provides an advanced AI software platform which works with a healthcare provider's expertise to more efficiently enable a high-quality, optimised, and personalized cancer screening experience.

From the time a patient enters a clinic to the moment they obtain key results, the Volpara Breast Health Platform collects and analyses information to better understand a patient's breast cancer risk, while also objectively evaluating image quality and workflow-improvement opportunities.

These capabilities are being extended to lung cancer screening. The Volpara Breast Health Platform is supported by numerous patents, trademarks, and regulatory registrations, including FDA clearance and CE marking, and is validated by a volume of peer-reviewed publications unrivaled in the breast screening industry.

