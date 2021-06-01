News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Eating Disorders: More Harm Than Good Is Being Done

Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Eating Disorders Association of New Zealand

Victoria Schonwald, a New Zealand registered dietician, says there is currently more harm being done than good in New Zealand’s healthcare system to treat people with eating disorders.

“We have unskilled health practitioners trying to treat a disease which is the most deadly of all psychiatric illnesses,” Ms Schonwald says. “This isn’t their fault – the system is failing patients and the workers who have to care for them.”

“Doctors aren’t provided any formal training, people aren’t seeing psychiatrists for formal diagnoses, and its near impossible to get on a waitlist for treatment.”

Ms Schonwald says she spends many hours of her time supporting families and patients, some for free because they cannot afford treatment. “They have been refused hospital admission and need medical monitoring for refeeding syndrome, which puts me in a dangerous position. The DHB’s have had no advice for me at all about how to handle this.”

Nicki Wilson, Chair of the Eating Disorder Association, says their voluntary organisation of six people provide the only education doctors and medical students receive. “Without the time we spend with frontline workers and medical students the situation would be even worse.

“This is clearly untenable. The government needs to admit the mental health system is failing New Zealanders with eating disorders. We don’t even know how many people in New Zealand are suffering because there is no data.

“EDANZ receives calls around the clock from parents desperate for support, and healthcare workers begging us to continue supporting patients while they wait for treatment. Yet we are an unfunded organisation of six people. We are stretched beyond our means.

“New Zealand needs to step up and take note of how other countries are successfully treating eating disorders, which are a treatable condition, to avoid the huge drain on the public health system over a patient’s lifetime.”

Wednesday 2 June is World Eating Disorder Day. On Thursday 3 June, at 10.45am, Rebecca Toms, a mother of a recovered eating disorder sufferer, will be presenting a petition to Matt Doocey MP on the steps of parliament urging the Government to provide ‘Urgent expert care and subsidy assistance for young people with eating disorders’.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Eating Disorders Association of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 