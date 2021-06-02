News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

100th Elekta Unity MR-Linac Goes To St George's Hospital In New Zealand

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 5:14 am
Press Release: PR Newswire

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announces that St George's Hospital in Christchurch, New Zealand, has ordered an Elekta Unity MR-Linac, making it the 100th device sold since introduction. Today, the innovative radiation therapy device is found in 14 countries across five continents.

Gustaf Salford, President and CEO, said: "Elekta Unity truly is a remarkable device that is changing the perception of radiation therapy, as well as the market potential of magnetic resonance radiation therapy. We have repeatedly exceeded expectations, first by combining a linac with an MRI scanner; then selling 75 systems before the mid-2020 goal. This technical and commercial success is a testament to Unity's clinical benefit."

Blair Roxborough, CEO of St George's Hospital, said: "Our vision for St George's Cancer Care is to be recognized as the center of excellence for cancer services. The introduction of the Elekta Unity MR-Linac holds true to that vision.

"We are committed to investing in cutting-edge equipment to provide patients with access to innovative treatments. The Elekta Unity at St George's Cancer Care will be the first in New Zealand, and our clinical team is excited about the enhancement in radiation therapy treatments that can be delivered to the people of Canterbury and New Zealand."

Gustaf Salford added: "We knew Unity would be of most interest to the top academic institutes in the first round, but private clinics such as St George's Hospital have found it has great clinical and competitive value. What started as a proof of concept in 2009, Elekta's largest research and development investment ever, has essentially become the standard of care in some regions - in the Netherlands we are about to start installation of the country's ninth MR-Linac."

Unity recently reached another milestone as Elekta announced that more than 500 Unity MR-Linac abstracts had been published as well as 350 peer-reviewed articles, a market-leading number in the MR-guided radiotherapy arena.

Learn more about magnetic resonance radiation therapy with Elekta Unity at elekta.com/Unity.

About Elekta Unity

Elekta Unity is a state-of-the-art MR-Linac that is redefining a new standard for personalized radiation therapy based on real-time high-resolution anatomical and biological MRI at the point-of-care. Elekta Unity combines two technologies - a high-field 1.5 Tesla (T) Philips MRI scanner and a best-in-class 7MV linear accelerator - together with breakthrough online dose replanning software. The 1.5T MRI enables pre-treatment visualization of daily patient anatomy with superior soft-tissue contrast and high anatomical detail, with the benefit of zero imaging-related ionizing radiation dose to the patient. The online dose replanning software then provides the ability to reshape the treatment dose in minutes based on daily changes in shape, size and position of the tumor and surrounding healthy anatomy followed by accurate dose delivery with real-time tumor visualization.

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

LIFESTYLE


 


