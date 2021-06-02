Fiordland Men’s Muster Groundswell Of Interest Men’s Health Week / June 17-19, 2021

Local, regional and national coverage has garnered Men’s Muster a groundswell of exposure and interest. Interviews on radio and television of Muster Te Anau Charitable Trust leadership and iconic Kiwi Legends has helped afford the event traction. This men’s health & wellness event slated for Men’s Health week appears to resonate with attendees as a suitable way to actively reflect on ways to ensure one’s own longevity of health.

A men’s health & wellness event combining learning, camaraderie and community with a Lake2Lake Challenge for a bit for competition, fun and achievement; participants are bound to come away with having learned something new, tried something new … and hopefully equipped to apply something new in relation to their own wellness.

Designed to lift participants, Men’s Muster features bits of education, exploration, engagement, challenge and fun; rewarding participants with strengthened connections, collaboration and community. All critical elements to strong health & continued wellness.

Individuals or groups of 4 mates/workmates come to Men’s Muster as a team and take part

in the Lake2Lake Challenge and learning how to ensure their own health & wellness..

An inaugural event during Men’s Health Week in June 2021, Men’s Muster promises incredible Keynotes, excellent workshops (Work/Life balance), superb insight (Conrad Goodhew, Chris Skellett) and opportunities to explore Fiordland (free time scheduled).

Who: Males aged between 35-55

What/Where: Blokes wellness event in Te Anau, Fiordland

When: June 17 – 19, 2021 ( COMPRESSED agenda)

agenda) Why: Do it for yourself, do it for those you love

How much: Price reductions extended to Friday, June 11th

“Men’s Health Week is recognised around the world each June, serving as an annual reminder that we’re not invincible, we don’t have all the answers and, really, our health is as much owned by those we love as by ourselves.”

Mark Sainsbury & Tim Greene

Directors, Men’s Health Week NZ

