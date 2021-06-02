News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Community Cases; Six New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today. 
There are six new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update yesterday. 
The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one. 
One previously reported case has now recovered. 
The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 18. 
Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,323. 
Since 1 January 2021, there have been 65 historical cases, out of a total of 507 cases. 
New border cases

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/
quarantine location 
28 May Brazil Qatar Day 3 / routine Auckland 
28 May Qatar TBC Day 3 / routine Auckland 
28 May Qatar TBC Day 3 / contact of a case Auckland 
28 May Qatar TBC Day 3 / routine Auckland 
28 May Qatar TBC Day 3 / contact of a case Auckland 
1 June Malaysia  Day 0 / routine Auckland

New South Wales

NSW Health has issued a public health alert after an individual who had visited a number of locations in south NSW later returned a positive COVID-19 test on return to Melbourne.

The person was in Jervis Bay, Goulburn, Hyams Beach, and Vincentia while potentially infectious on 23 and 24 May.

Anyone who was at a location of interest who is now in New Zealand should call Healthline, get a test for COVID-19, and isolate until you receive a negative result.

Information on locations of interest in NSW is available here.

Victoria

An update on test results for travellers from Melbourne from 20-25 May is expected to be provided this afternoon following a data reconciliation.

Ministry of Health officials will tomorrow conduct a risk assessment on the situation in Victoria before briefing Ministers ahead of a decision on the pause on Quarantine Free Travel.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,149,014.

Laboratories processed 5,619 tests yesterday. The seven-day rolling average is 4,618.

For all testing locations nationwide visit theHealthpointwebsite.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,839,264 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 278,330,208 and users have created 10,485,065 manual diary entries.

There have been 504,547 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

