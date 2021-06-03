News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZ Research Set To Save Millions With Diabetes From Unneeded Meds

Thursday, 3 June 2021, 11:18 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

Millions of diabetes patients around the world may be able to avoid unneeded medication thanks to research led by a University of Auckland epidemiologist and published in top medical journal The Lancet.

Research by Professor Rod Jackson’s team suggests international treatment guidelines for diabetes are over-estimating patients’ risks of cardiovascular problems such as heart disease and stroke.

That means some patients will be receiving expensive drug treatments they don’t really need, according to the research, just published as “Cardiovascular risk prediction in type 2 diabetes before and after widespread screening: a derivation and validation study.”

New Zealand’s world-leading role in screening for cardiovascular risk, which includes testing almost every middle-aged adult for diabetes, means this country is at the forefront of research into diabetes, a chronic health condition that is surging along with obesity, affecting hundreds of millions of people.

Professor Jackson led a team that included scientists in the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences at the University of Auckland, along with colleagues in the field at the Waitemata, Auckland and Counties Manukau district health boards, the University of Otago and the Ministry of Health.

While international treatment guidelines regard most people with diabetes to be at high risk of cardiovascular problems, the team showed how boosting screening for diabetes – capturing more of the diabetes population – alters risk profiles.

In New Zealand, a world-first national programme led to approximately 90% of eligible adults being screened for diabetes by 2016, up from 50% in 2012. The broader screening identified many asymptomatic patients with recent-onset diabetes.

``We hypothesised that cardiovascular risk prediction equations derived prior to widespread screening would now significantly overestimate risk,” the researchers wrote in the paper.

That turned out to be the case in a study of 46,652 patients.

``These findings have significant international implications as increased diabetes screening is inevitable due to increasing obesity, simpler screening tests, and the introduction of new-generation glucose-lowering medications that prevent cardiovascular events,” the researchers said.

In Aotearoa New Zealand, the research is already making a difference. ``For the first time, general practitioners here are able to use risk prediction equations developed in New Zealand and derived from New Zealand patients,” says Professor Jackson. ``Most GPs are now using them. These are currently the most accurate equations in the world for predicting risk of heart attacks and strokes in people with diabetes.’’

Funding for the research came from the Health Research Council of New Zealand, Heart Foundation of New Zealand and Healthier Lives National Science Challenge.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 