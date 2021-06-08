Chief Science Advisor Releases Pure Propaganda

The Prime Minister's Chief Science Advisor (PMCSA) has just published a new page on fluoridation which is pure propaganda, ignoring or misrepresenting the current scientific knowledge. We have no doubt that the sole purpose is to provide a basis for the back door mandatory fluoridation Bill currently before Parliament, and the profluoridation decision expected from the Director-General of Health.

It is as scientifically bereft as the PMCSA 2014 publication, which was internationally criticised for cherry-picking information and being political rather than scientific. Just as the 2014 paper was peer reviewed by fluoridationists, this page is also peer reviewed predominantly by known fluoridationists and those associated with fluoridation-promoting sectors such as dentistry and public health.

The fact is that it is now beyond reasonable scientific doubt that water fluoridation reduces IQ by between 4 and 8 IQ points. We know from research into leaded petrol that this results in measurable negative life outcomes – in terms of employment status, income, and social mobility. The Dunedin IQ study is disingenuously touted as almost gold standard, when it has been internationally criticised as scientifically worthless. It didn’t have clear fluoridated vs nonfluoridated children, and the mothers’ fluoride intake was unknown. Meanwhile the Green Canadian study is misrepresented as seriously flawed, which it is not, and the Till study on bottle-fed babies is ignored entirely after the PMCSA criticising Green for not addressing fluoride exposure from bottle feeding!

Contrary to the PMCSA claims, IQ damage is not limited to high exposure to fluoride – the Canadian studies found a direct linear relation with no lower limit at which neurotoxicity is evident.

There is no mention of the study by Peckham (2015) showing increased hypothyroidism associated with fluoridation. Neither does it mention the series of papers involving hormone and neurotransmitter disruption by Declan Waugh.

Meanwhile the latest data from the School dental statistics shows there is no difference in either the total or profile of tooth decay in fluoridated vs nonfluoridated communities. This is true of Māori as well as Pākehā populations.

This Government is revealing its true totalitarian colours in this blatant sham of a Bill, and the equally blatant collusion of the PMCSA.

QUOTED: TOP SCIENTISTS ON FLUORIDE’S RISK TO THE DEVELOPING BRAIN

“The principal hazard at issue from exposure to fluoridation chemicals is IQ loss.” – Dr. Kathleen Thiessen, TSCA Fluoride Lawsuit (2020)

Kathleen Thiessen, PhD, is President and senior scientist at Oak Ridge Center for Risk Analysis. D Thiessen served on the National Research Council panel that prepared the landmark 2006 review, Fluoride in Drinking Water: A Scientific Review of EPA’s Standards. Dr. Thiessen has authored health assessments on fluoride, and other toxic substances, for the EPA and other federal agencies.

“Fluoride exposure during early brain development diminishes the intellectual abilities in young children.” – Bruce Lanphear, TSCA Fluoride Lawsuit (2020)

Bruce Lanphear, MD, MPH, a professor of health sciences at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia. Dr. Lanphear’s groundbreaking research on the neurotoxic effects of low-level lead exposure has shaped regulatory policy in the U.S.

“Fluoride is a developmental neurotoxicant at levels of exposure seen in the general population in water-fluoridated communities“. – Dr. Howard Hu, TSCA Fluoride Lawsuit (2020)

Howard Hu, MD, MPH, ScD, a physician-scientist, board-certified in Internal Medicine and Preventive (Occupational) Medicine. Dr. Hu was the senior investigator on an National Institutes of Health-funded study examining the effects of prenatal fluoride exposure on IQ and other neurodevelopmental harm.

“IQ losses associated with community water fluoridation are substantial and of significant public health concern.” – Dr. Philipe Grandjean, TSCA Fluoride Lawsuit (2020)

Philippe Grandjean, MD, PhD, is adjunct professor of environmental health at the Harvard School of Public Health. A Danish scientist, he works in environmental medicine and is the head of the Environmental Medicine Research Unit at the University of Southern Denmark. He has led groundbreaking investigations of neurotoxic chemicals, including mercury and fluoride. He is considered a leading expert in the field, having won numerous awards.

“I don’t think anyone disputes that fluoride is a hazard”. – Judge Edward Chen, TSCA Fluoride Lawsuit (2020)

Edward Chen, United States District Court for the Northern District of California, presiding judge of the ongoing lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on fluoride’s neurotoxicity.

