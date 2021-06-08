Psychologists Hailed In Queen’s Birthday Honours

Two executive members of the New Zealand Psychological Society (NZPsS) have received honours in the Queen’s Birthday list announced at the weekend.

Professor Angus Hikairo Macfarlane, a kaihautu or Senior Advisor on the Society’s Executive, was made a Companion of the Order of Merit (CNZM) and Janet Peters, the society’s director of Social Issues, was made a Member of the Order (MNZM) for their work in leading Maōri research in psychology and education, and mental health respectively.

“We congratulate Professor Macfarlane and Ms Peters on receiving these well-deserved honours. It is our honour to be working alongside such stellar, and esteemed colleagues who have spent countless hours contributing to the transformation of health, well-being and education for our communities,” says NZPsS President, Waikaremoana Waitoki.

Prof Macfarlane affiliates to the Ngāti Whakāue iwi (tribe) in the North Island of New Zealand. He is Professor of Māori Research at the University of Canterbury (UC).

His research focuses on indigenous and sociocultural imperatives that influence education and psychology. His prolific publications portfolio and exemplary teaching abilities have earned him national and international standing in his field of scholarship.

Over recent years, he has been a recipient of national research, teaching, and service awards and in 2017 was UCSA’s ‘postgraduate supervisor of the year’. Prof Macfarlane holds leadership roles on two National Science Challenges and the Māori Centre of Research Excellence, Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga.

Janet Peters is a Life Member of the New Zealand Psychological Society having joined in 1989. She has been a clinician, educator and researcher.

Ms Peters was awarded the NZPsS Public Interest Award for her contributions to psychology and mental health through her thirteen-year involvement with the ‘Like Minds Like Mine’ national public health programme to counter stigma and discrimination against people with mental illness.

She also gained a ‘special contribution award’ in 2015 from the Mental Health Learning Services Network (MHS) for her outstanding contribution to mental health service delivery. Janet was a member of the New Zealand Psychologists Board from 2000-2007 and held the roles of Chair and Deputy Chair of the Complaints Committee. She was a member of the Mind Matters Charitable Trust for three years and wrote the foundation document for the Trust on early intervention for psychosis for adolescence.

She was also on the Board of Studies for Health Psychology at the Auckland Medical School, University of Auckland. She is currently on the Board of Pathways Trust which is a national mental health NGO and is also on the National Advisory Group for the national depression initiative with the Health Promotion Agency. Ms Peters is also the New Zealand liaison for the International Initiative for Mental Health Leadership (IIMHL).

