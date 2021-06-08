News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Community Cases; 10 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation In Two Days

Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 1:28 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are 10 new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

Five previously reported cases have now recovered.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 67 historical cases, out of a total of 520 cases.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 22.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,336.

New border cases

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/
quarantine location 
* 26/05/2021 Iraq Qatar Day 11 /
Routine 		Auckland 
* 26/05/2021 Iraq Qatar Day 12 /
Routine 		Auckland 
* 26/05/2021 Iraq Qatar Day 12 /
Routine 		Auckland 
* 26/05/2021 Iraq Qatar Day 12 /
Routine 		Auckland 
02/06/2021 Philippines Singapore Day 3 /
Contact
of a case 		Christchurch 
02/06/2021 Philippines Singapore Day 5 /
Contact
of a case 		Christchurch 
03/06/2021 Russia UAE Day 3 / Routine Auckland 
04/06/2021 India Qatar Day 1 / Routine Auckland 
04/06/2021 India Qatar Day 1 / Routine Auckland 
05/06/2021 Philippines Singapore Day 1 / Routine Auckland

Cases 1-4 are in a travel bubble together. As is our standard protocol, any cases detected after day 3 are investigated further.

Melbourne

The original cohort of travellers from Melbourne now sits at 4,789.

Of those 4,789 travellers:

· 1,626 require no further action as they have returned to Australia or have reached the 14-day post exposure date

· 2,933 have returned a negative test result

· 203 are exempt from testing because they are under the age of 12

· 27 have no test result as yet.

Contact tracers have emailed and twice called each of these 27 travellers and will be recording test results as and when they are logged. If a negative test result is logged, they are removed from this list and added to the number of people who have already returned a negative test result.

Of 371 crew members, we know that:

· 239 have returned a negative test result; and

· 132 crew members have either no result as yet or require no further action

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,171,925.

On Sunday, 2,101 tests were processed.

On Monday, 1,893 tests were processed.

The seven-day rolling average is 4,076.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored.

So far the manual data is showing an average of around 200 tests processed per day since 17 May.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,844,744 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 281,493,825 and users have created 10,654,526 manual diary entries.

There have been 403,681 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

Thank you to all NZCOVID Tracer App users who scanned QR codes over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.

Your efforts are helping New Zealand’s response to COVID-19 and making contact tracing easier.

