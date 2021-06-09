News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Community Cases; 2 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation, 2 Historical Cases

Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are two new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

There are also two cases which have been deemed historical and are not considered infectious.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 70 historical cases, out of a total of 524 cases. A case reported on 3 June has now been deemed historical and added to the historical cases count.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 24.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,340.


New border cases

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/
quarantine location 
6 June India Qatar Day 3/contact of a case Auckland 
7 June Bahrain United Arab Emirates Day 0/routine testing Auckland 
28 May* India Qatar Day 3/routine testing Auckland 
29 May* India Qatar Day 6/contact of a case Auckland

*

These cases are deemed historical and not considered infectious

Melbourne travellers

The original cohort of travellers from Melbourne, including air crew is now 5,160. Of those:

· 3,184 have returned a negative test result,

· 1,774 require no further action as they have returned to Australia or have reached the 14-day post exposure date,

· 202 are exempt from testing because they are under the age of 12.

As there are no further actions required, this is the final report on this cohort.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,175,651.

On Tuesday, 3,725 tests were processed.

The seven-day rolling average is 3,805.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored.

So far, the manual data is showing an average of around 200 tests processed per day since 17 May.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,845,626 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 282,055,496 and users have created 10,682,271 manual diary entries.

There have been 470,772 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

