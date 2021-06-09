Updated RANZCOG Advice For COVID-19 Vaccination In Pregnant And Breastfeeding Women

Vaccination is recommended for women in pregnancy, at all stages of pregnancy.

Based on known data from other similar vaccines, it is unlikely that COVID-19 vaccines pose a risk to a pregnant woman or her fetus. RANZCOG and the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) now recommend the following. This aligns with the advice from the New Zealand Ministry of Health.

RANZCOG and ATAGI recommend that pregnant women are routinely offered Pfizer mRNA vaccine (Cominarty) at any stage of pregnancy. This is because the risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 is significantly higher for pregnant women and their unborn baby. Global surveillance data from large numbers of pregnant women have not identified any significant safety concerns with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines given at any stage of pregnancy. Furthermore, there is also evidence of antibody in cord blood and breastmilk, which may offer protection to infants through passive immunity. Pregnant women are encouraged to discuss the decision in relation to timing of vaccination with their health professional. Women who are trying to become pregnant do not need to delay vaccination or avoid becoming pregnant after vaccination.

Read the advice here: https://ranzcog.edu.au/statements-guidelines/covid-19-statement/covid-19-vaccination-information

