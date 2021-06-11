No New Community Cases; Five New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are five new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 70 historical cases, out of a total of 530 cases.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 29.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,346.



COVID-19 cases hospitalised

Two people with COVID-19 are being treated at Middlemore Hospital. Both were transferred from the Auckland quarantine facility, one yesterday afternoon and the other one overnight on Tuesday. This case was previously publicly reported at Wednesday’s press conference.

Both are in a stable condition and were taken to hospital safely using strict infection prevention and control measures which are in place for all hospital transfers from managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

For privacy reasons, no further details about these patients’ care will be released.



Victoria Quarantine-Free Travel pause

As announced by COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins yesterday, the Quarantine-Free Travel pause with Victoria will continue until next Thursday. This precautionary approach will be reviewed again next Wednesday.

Anyone who is eligible can continue returning on “green flights”, meaning they will not be required to isolate when they arrive home. However, they must provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three-days of departure. A PCR test is strongly preferred.

All passengers travelling on a return green flight must also complete the Nau Mai Râ contact information and complete the health declaration to confirm they have not visited a location of interest.

Travellers who are not covered by the restrictions in Victoria and who have not visited a location of interest at the times specified, can still travel quarantine-free from other states and will not require a pre-departure test. All travellers to New Zealand are encouraged online and in airports to download and use the NZ COVID-19 Tracer app, stay put if they are sick, and to wear a mask on all flights and public transport.

To get the most up-to-date information, go to Unite Against COVID-19 website.



Queensland and New South Wales travellers

Queensland and New South Wales health authorities continue to announce further locations of interest after a COVID-19 positive couple breached Victoria lockdown rules and travelled from Melbourne, through regional New South Wales and into Queensland.

The couple travelled through the New South Wales towns of Dubbo, Forbes, Gillenbah and Moree between June 1-4, and in Queensland through Toowoomba, Caloundra, Buddina and Baringa between June 5-8.

Anyone in New Zealand who was in these areas at the specified times is urged to check the following websites to determine whether they were at any of the locations of interest:

https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/current-status/contact-tracing

https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/case-locations-and-alerts.aspx

Anyone at these locations of interest at the specified times should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453, get tested and self-isolate until they return a negative result.

Anyone who was at a location of interest at the specified times cannot travel to New Zealand within 14 days of the exposure event.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 9 June Afghanistan United Arab Emirates Day 0/routine test Auckland 9 June* Afghanistan United Arab Emirates Day 0/routine test Auckland 9 June Afghanistan United Arab Emirates Day 0/routine test Auckland 9 June Afghanistan United Arab Emirates Day 0/routine test Auckland 9 June* Afghanistan United Arab Emirates Day 0/routine test Auckland

*

Cases 2 and 5 are in a travel bubble together

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,186,193.

On Thursday, 4,924 tests were processed.

The seven-day rolling average is 3,784.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored. So far, the manual data is showing an average of around 200 tests processed per day since 17 May.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,847,753 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 283,169,805 and users have created 10,734,440 manual diary entries.

There have been 554,476 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

Remember the basics

A reminder to everyone to please remain vigilant and stick to the basics: staying home if unwell and getting advice about having a test, washing hands, coughing and sneezing into the elbow, wearing masks or face coverings on all public transport, and keeping track of where you’ve been – scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard.

Next update

The Ministry’s next update will be 1pm on Sunday 13 June.

© Scoop Media

