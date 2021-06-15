Covid-19 Vaccine Invitations To Be Issued To All Over 65s In Auckland Region This Week

Four new community vaccination centres announced today to support vaccine rollout

Aucklanders aged 65 and over will receive an invitation to book their COVID-19 vaccination within the next week as Group 3 continues to roll out across the Auckland metro region.

Four new community vaccination centres in Albany, Tamaki, Pukekohe and Takanini have also been announced today to support the rollout to Group 3, and will be open by the end of June. All remaining Group 3 invitations in Auckland will be issued by mid-July.

Thousands of people aged 65 and over who live in south Auckland have already received a vaccination as a priority group under the government’s scheduling framework.

Over 110,000 people aged 65 and over living in the Auckland region will have received an invitation by text or email from NMF immunisation bookings by this Friday, 18 June.

“We’re really excited to be extending our programme further to keep more of our older population safe. The vaccines are free and an important part of keeping our community safe and protected from COVID-19,” said Matt Hannant, Programme Lead at Northern Region Health Coordination Centre.

The invitations are issued automatically by text or email, so people don’t need to do anything until they receive their invitation.

“We encourage you to click on the link and make your booking online as soon as you receive the invitation,” Hannant said.

“Our centres are busy, so please be aware you may need to book a few weeks out. We have a range of centres available across Auckland, so if your nearest centre is busy you can also check our other centres nearby for availability.”

The remaining invitations to Group 3, including people who have underlying health conditions (164,000), will be issued in a phased approach over the next month to help manage capacity at centres.

“If you’re part of Group 3, you’ll receive your invitation by text or email by mid-July. The invitations are being issued in a phased approach and you’ll receive the invitation automatically, so you don’t need to do anything until you receive your invitation,” Hannant said.

A number of General Practices are now providing vaccinations, and so some people may also receive an invitation from their local General Practice. In that case, they can choose whether to be vaccinated by their General Practice or at one of the main vaccination centres.

The first pharmacy in the Auckland metro region is now offering vaccinations, with more pharmacies to become part of the programme over the next few weeks.

The vaccination rollout will be extended to more General Practices as well as pharmacies over the coming months.

The NRHCC is also reaching out to people in Group 1 and 2 who are already eligible, including those aged over 65 in South Auckland and older Maori and Pacific communities, to remind them to take up the opportunity to be vaccinated and to confirm their second dose invitations if they have not already done so.

“If you’re over 65 and living in South Auckland or part of our older Maori and Pacific communities, and you haven’t yet made a booking, then we encourage you to call our helpline on 0800 28 29 26,” Hannant said.

Among those supporting the rollout into Auckland’s older population is Auckland Mayor Phil Goff. He has prepared a video message encouraging Aucklanders over 65 to get vaccinated when the invitation arrives.

“The COVID-19 vaccination is safe and free—I encourage everyone to respond to the invitation and get vaccinated when they have an opportunity,” Mayor Goff says.

“Getting vaccinated will keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe from COVID-19 and will help ensure that we can continue to go about our daily lives as normal without lockdowns and health restrictions.”

People can find out more about the vaccination programme at immunisation.northernregion.health.nz.

Key facts and statistics

· Over 300,000 vaccination doses have been provided across the Auckland Region

· Eight community vaccination centres in the Auckland metro region are now live, with four new centres to open by the end of June

· 21 General Practices have joined the vaccination programme, with an average of 10 new practices being onboarded each week

· The first pharmacy provider has launched in metro Auckland, with more to follow over the next few weeks

The Northland and metro Auckland DHBs (Counties Manukau, Waitematā and Auckland DHBs) are operating a regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC).

Video content

Members of the RSA in Birkenhead and Henderson, as well as a Chinese poetry group from the North Shore also stepped up to support the campaign this week. Messages to their communities are also being released to support the push for over 65s to be vaccinated. These messages are available here.

