No New Community Cases; No Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation; 1 Historical Case

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are also no new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update yesterday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

There is one new historical case to report in an individual who underwent a pre-departure test before leaving New Zealand. Historical cases are not considered to be infectious.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 75 historical cases, out of a total of 537 cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases is unchanged at 2,353, as one previously confirmed case has now been classified as under investigation.

The number of previously reported cases that have now recovered is four. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 23.

COVID-19 cases hospitalised

Two people with COVID-19 continue to be treated at Middlemore Hospital. Both were transferred from the Auckland quarantine facility last week.

Both patients remain in a stable condition.

The patients were taken to hospital safely using strict infection prevention and control measures which are in place for all hospital transfers from managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

For privacy reasons, no further details about these patients’ care will be released.

Victoria Quarantine-Free Travel pause

The Quarantine-Free Travel pause with Victoria continues until Thursday. This pause will be reviewed again tomorrow.

Anyone who is eligible can continue returning on “green flights”, meaning they will not be required to isolate when they arrive home. However, they must provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three-days of departure. A PCR test is strongly preferred.

All passengers travelling on a return green flight must also complete the Nau Mai Râ contact information and complete the health declaration to confirm they have not visited a location of interest.

Travellers who are not covered by the restrictions in Victoria and who have not visited a location of interest at the times specified, can still travel quarantine-free from other states and will not require a pre-departure test. All travellers to New Zealand are encouraged online and in airports to download and use the NZ COVID-19 Tracer app, stay put if they are sick, and to wear a mask on all flights and public transport.

To get the most up-to-date information, go to Unite Against COVID-19 website.

Locations of interest - Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales

Australian health authorities continue to announce further locations of interest in association with the current outbreak in Victoria.

Anyone in New Zealand who was in regional New South Wales between June 1-5 or regional Queensland between June 5-8 is urged to check the following websites to determine whether they were at any of the locations of interest:

· Victoria locations of interest

· Queensland locations of interest

· Latest COVID-19 case locations and alerts in NSW

Anyone at these locations of interest at the specified times should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453, get tested and self-isolate until they return a negative result.

Anyone who was at a location of interest at the specified times cannot travel to New Zealand within 14 days of the exposure event.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,200,141.

On Monday, 2,694 tests were processed.

The seven-day rolling average is 4,031.

For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored. So far, the manual data is showing an average of around 200 tests processed per day since 17 May.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,851,654 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 285,094,661 and users have created 10,824,081 manual diary entries.

There have been 442,833 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

Remember the basics

A reminder to everyone to please remain vigilant and stick to the basics: staying home if unwell and getting advice about having a test, washing hands, coughing and sneezing into the elbow, wearing masks or face coverings on all public transport, and keeping track of where you’ve been – scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard.

