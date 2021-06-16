News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Fight The Dust Mites This World Allergy Week

Wednesday, 16 June 2021, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

It’s World Allergy Week this week (13-19 June), and the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) is encouraging people to be aware of their winter allergy triggers.

"One in eight adults and one in seven children in New Zealand have asthma, and up to 80% of this asthma is associated with an allergy," says ARFNZ Chief Executive Letitia Harding. "It is important for people with allergy-triggered asthma to understand their triggers and minimize them as much as possible."

One of the most common allergens is in the faecal waste produced by dust mites. During a dust mite's life cycle of 65-100 days, it will produce around 2,000 faecal pellets. The protein in these pellets is what causes the allergic response.

"Dust mites are everywhere, and we all have them in our homes in soft furniture, carpets, mattresses, and pillows", says Letitia. "They are microscopic, and their faeces get into the air easily and can provoke a strong allergic response when inhaled, which can trigger asthma in some people. When the weather’s cold, we tend to spend more time cosying up at home with windows and doors closed, meaning we're coming into more contact than usual with this trigger."

Signs that you might have an allergy to dust mites include sneezing, runny nose and itchy or watery eyes when you are vacuuming or dusting or when you enter a dusty room. However, for a person with asthma it may also cause wheezing, chest tightness or difficulty breathing.

"If you suspect dust mite waste is exacerbating your asthma, you can ask your doctor for a skin prick test which can help indicate the likelihood of dust mites as a trigger," says ARFNZ Research and Education Manager Joanna Turner. "It’s important to try to identify the allergen affecting your asthma, so you can avoid or minimise exposure to it. If you have a dust mite allergy, using a HEPA (High Efficiency Particle Air) filter, and covering your mattress, duvet inner and pillows with mite-resistant cases can help."

To improve asthma and allergies, ARFNZ suggests that all Kiwis should do what they can to reduce triggers in their living environments. This includes:

Ensuring your home is dry, well ventilated and warm

Keeping mould and dust to a minimum

Keeping pets outside of bedrooms.

For more information on allergies and asthma, visit asthmafoundation.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 