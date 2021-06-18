News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Free Meningococcal B Vaccine For People Most At Risk

Friday, 18 June 2021, 11:43 am
Press Release: PHARMAC

Around 1,500 people who are at higher risk of contracting meningococcal disease will soon be able to get the meningococcal B vaccine for free.

Meningococcal disease can lead to serious illnesses including meningitis (inflammation of your brain membranes) and septicaemia (blood poisoning). These illnesses can develop quickly over a few hours and can cause severe disability or even death.

“Making the vaccine available to those most at risk will help reduce the spread of meningococcal disease in our communities,” says Lisa Williams, PHARMAC operations director.

The vaccine will be funded from 1 July 2021, for close contacts of meningococcal cases of any meningococcal group (A, C, W, Y or B), or people who are at higher risk of contracting meningococcal B because they have reduced immune function due to certain health conditions.

“PHARMAC is all about helping people live longer and better lives. This vaccine will protect those New Zealanders at higher risk of contracting meningococcal B, which on average causes, more than half of all meningococcal cases each year,” says Ms Williams.

“Over the past five years, we’ve made more vaccines available for free. From protecting young children against chickenpox and older people from shingles to protecting young adults in close living situations from meningococcal ACWY and males from human papillomavirus (HPV).

PHARMAC’s expert clinical advisors have reviewed and recommended several other vaccines for funding, including wider access to the meningococcal B and meningococcal ACWY vaccines. These are on our options for investment list to potentially fund in the future.

© Scoop Media

Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 