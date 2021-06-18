No New Community Cases; 1 Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation



There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There is 1 new case to report in a recent returnee in a managed isolation facility since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 76 historical cases, out of a total of 542 cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,358.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered and the total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 23.

Stewart Island update

Southern DHB public health staff are continuing to assess test results after a child with an indeterminate test result for COVID-19 was identified on Stewart Island.

Further COVID-19 testing of the household members has returned negative results from swabs and serology testing.

The child’s swab is positive for rhinovirus, which causes the ‘common cold.’ If rhinovirus is in the community this could explain the cold and flu type symptoms reported in the community.

The testing centre established on Stewart Island yesterday resulted in 93 swabs being collected which will be processed over the next 2 days. We expect the first of these results to be available later this afternoon and if negative will give a high degree of assurance that COVID-19 is not circulating in the community. This will also enable a decision about the next steps for residents.

We'd like to thank everyone who has taken the opportunity to get tested, and to stay home when requested while the investigation is ongoing.

Test results following Managed Isolation breaches

Testing results have now been returned following the three bubble breaches in a Managed Isolation facility, which were reported by Managed Isolation and Quarantine staff.

The breaches involved 12 people at the Crowne Plaza Auckland on Sunday evening.

Health authorities in Auckland have tested all 12 people and all 12 results have come back negative.

Locations of interest - Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales

As of 9am today, Australian health authorities have listed almost 160 locations of interest in Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales.

Anyone who was at a location of interest at the specified times cannot travel to New Zealand within 14 days of the exposure event.

Anyone at these locations of interest at the specified times should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453, get tested and self-isolate until they return a negative result.

The Ministry of Health is urging New Zealanders who’ve been in Victoria, Sydney or regional Queensland to check the following websites to determine whether they were at any of the locations of interest:

· Victoria locations of interest

· Queensland locations of interest

· Latest COVID-19 case locations and alerts in NSW

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 11 June Spain United Arab Emirates Day 5 / symptomatic Auckland

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,216,363.

On Thursday, 5,246 tests were processed.

The seven-day rolling average is 4,310.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored.

So far, the manual data is showing an average of almost 200 tests processed per day in the Waikato DHB area since 17 May.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,854,417 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 286,639,116 and users have created 10,897,719 manual diary entries.

There have been 515,906 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

Next update

The Ministry’s next COVID-19 update will be on Sunday at 1pm.

