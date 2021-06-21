Inaugural Fiordland Men’s Muster - Helping Men Help Themselves To Health

Local, regional and national coverage has meant that the Men’s Muster had a groundswell of exposure and interest. The 3 day event offered guys a men’s health & wellness event combining learning, camaraderie and community with a Lake2Lake Challenge for a bit for competition, fun and achievement; participants came away, having learned something new, tried something new, made some awesome muster mates … and hopefully came away equipped to apply something new in relation to their own wellness.

Designed to lift participants, Men’s Muster featured bits of education, exploration, engagement, challenge and fun; rewarding participants with strengthened connections, collaboration and community. All critical elements to strong health & continued wellness.

Individuals or groups of 4 mates/workmates came to Men’s Muster as a team and take part

in the Lake2Lake Challenge and learning how to ensure their own health & wellness..

An inaugural event during Men’s Health Week in June 2021, Men’s Muster was blessed with incredible Keynotes, excellent workshops (Work/Life balance), superb insight (Conrad Goodhew, Chris Skellett) and opportunities to explore Fiordland.

• Who: Males aged between 35-55

• What/Where: Blokes wellness event in Te Anau, Fiordland

• When: June 17 – 19, 2021, Men's Health Week

• Why: Do it for yourself, do it for those you love

“Men’s Health Week is recognised around the world each June, serving as an annual reminder that we’re not invincible, we don’t have all the answers and, really, our health is as much owned by those we love as by ourselves.”

Mark Sainsbury & Tim Greene

Directors, Men’s Health Week NZ

