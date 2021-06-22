No New Community Cases; No Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are also no cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 20, as one previously confirmed case has now been classified as under investigation.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one. Since 1 January 2021, there have been 76 historical cases, out of a total of 547 cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,363.

Travellers from New South Wales

Quarantine-Free Travel with New South Wales (NSW) remains in place. New Zealand public health officials are regularly reviewing developments in the Australian State and advice will be updated, if and when required.

New Zealand health officials have determined that, at this time, the COVID-19 public health risk to New Zealand remains low.

There are now 11 community cases in Sydney since last week, all linked to each other. NSW public health officials are continuing to add new locations of interest. Anyone who has been in Sydney since 11 June should check the NSW Health website:

https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/latest-news-and-updates

.

There are 16 contacts who have been identified in New Zealand as being at locations of interest in Sydney. The majority of these contacts self-identified through Healthline and have been provided appropriate health advice to stay at home and be tested.

Five of them are required to isolate for 14 days and be tested twice in that time, and all have returned a negative first test.

A further 11 are required to self-isolate until they return a negative day-five test. Of those, eight have returned a negative test and three are outstanding.

There is a Health Act section 70 notice in place that requires anyone who has been at a location of interest at the relevant time to contact Healthline on

0800 358 5453

, get tested and stay at home until they get a negative test result, or remain isolated if instructed. They are also advised to continue to monitor for symptoms and if any develop, get tested again.

Contact tracers last week got in touch with 6,824 passengers from New South Wales (NSW) who arrived in New Zealand before last Wednesday, when the first recent community case in Sydney was announced. These were travellers who had been in NSW since 11 June.

We also want to remind anyone with symptoms to get tested. This advice applies to everyone, not just recent travellers.

Information about quarantine-free travel between New South Wales and New Zealand is available on the COVID-19 website:

https://covid19.govt.nz/travel/quarantine-free-travel/australia/new-south-wales/

.

Travellers from Queensland

Queensland public health authorities on Sunday announced a new community case in an air crew worker. New Zealand health officials have determined that, at this time, the COVID-19 public health risk to New Zealand is low.

Anyone who was at Brisbane Airport at DFO outlet shop between 4pm and 4.30pm, or the Brisbane Portuguese Family Centre from 7pm onwards on Saturday 19 June must, contact Healthline, get tested and stay home until they receive a negative result.

More information can be found on the Queensland Health website:

https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/current-status/contact-tracing

Any further locations of interest will also be added to this webpage.

Quarantine-Free Travel pause with Victoria to be lifted tonight

Following an assessment by New Zealand public health officials that the public health risk from Victoria is low, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins agreed to lift the pause in Quarantine-Free Travel (QFT) with the Australian State from 23:59 tonight.

From this time, QFT flights between New Zealand and Victoria can resume.

Travellers will no longer be required to have a pre-departure test.

However, all travellers are encouraged to continue monitoring for symptoms and checking the Victorian Health website for any updated locations of interest:

https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites

Victorian health officials have determined there is unlikely to be widespread community transmission. They continue to carry out about 15,000 tests a day and there has been no unexplained COVID-19 detected in wastewater samples.

Travellers to New Zealand from anywhere in Australia:

· Must meet eligibility criteria before travelling, depending on their circumstances this can involve not travelling for 14 days if they’ve been in a location of interest, or having a pre-departure test if an order is in place involving the State they’ve been in.

· Must

complete the Nau Mai Ra travel declaration

which allows contact tracers to get in touch with them if they’ve been in an affected area at the relevant time but have since travelled to New Zealand.

· Are asked two sets of questions about whether they’ve visited a location of interest. Passengers are asked on departure from Australia by their airline and on arrival in New Zealand by Customs at the eGate. If they answer yes, they are rejected by the eGate and a Customs officer sends them to a booth. They are also referred to the Health team on duty.

· Are given advice on what to do if they become symptomatic.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,229,592.

On Monday, 2,857 tests were processed.

The seven-day rolling average is 4,207

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored. The manual data shows Waikato is continuing to process around 200 tests a day since 17 May.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has registered users 2,858,999.

Poster scans have reached 288,458,863 and users have created 10,987,576 manual diary entries.

There have been 410,973 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

