Further Locations Of Interest, Wellingtonians And Visitors Urged To Check

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 11:40 am
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Eight further locations of interest in Wellington visited by an Australian traveller from Sydney last weekend who has tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return to Australia have been published on the Ministry of Health website.

COVID-19: Contact tracing locations of interest

New Zealand’s contact tracing team are working with their Australian counterparts to gather more information about the visitor’s movements and the website will continue to be updated as further exposure sites are confirmed.

Wellingtonians and visitors to Wellington last weekend are urged to check the website and continue checking throughout the day.

The visitor was in Wellington from Saturday 19 June until Monday 21 June.

People who have been at these locations at the relevant time should immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

COVID-19 testing centre in Wellington:

A COVID-19 testing centre, open 10.00am – 4.00pm, seven days, is located at: 196-200 Taranaki Street, Wellington.

The Ministry reminds anyone with symptoms to get tested. This advice applies to Wellingtonians and visitors to Wellington last weekend, not just those who visited locations of interest. Public health officials are ensuring additional testing capacity is available.

At this stage, four contacts in New Zealand have been identified and are isolating, following public health advice.

Passengers in New Zealand who flew on the following flights should also immediately isolate at their home or accommodation, and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing and isolating:

· Sydney to Wellington – QF163 (Qantas): Departed Sydney Friday 18 June 7:05pm (AEST), arrived Wellington Saturday 19 June 00:12am (NZST).
· Wellington to Sydney – NZ247 (Air New Zealand): departed Wellington Monday 21 June 10:13am (NZST), arrived Sydney Monday 21 June 11:33am (AEST).

Australian health authorities will be contacting those on the return flight to Sydney to provide advice about testing and isolation.

The Ministry reminds everyone to please remain vigilant and stick to the basics: stay home if unwell and get advice about having a test, wash hands regularly, cough and sneeze into the elbow, wear masks or face coverings on all public transport, and keep track of where you’ve been – scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard.

The Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and will issue updated health advice if and when required.

