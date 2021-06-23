News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Further Advice On Wellington Airport And Te Papa Locations Of Interest

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 5:56 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Two Tauranga contacts of the visitor from Sydney to Wellington last weekend, who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Australia, have this afternoon returned negative tests.

This means all four close contacts of the visitor identified last evening have now returned initial negative tests. This includes two contacts in Palmerston North, whose results were announced earlier.

Locations of interest
Further locations of interest, including Wellington Airport, have been published on the Ministry of Health website.

https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/contact-tracing-covid-19/covid-19-contact-tracing-locations-interest

Public health officials have determined that only those seated in the foodcourt at Wellington Airport between 8.30am and 9.55am on Monday 21 June need to stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and remain at home until negative test result is received.

All other people at Wellington Airport between 8.30am and 10.30am on Monday 21 June should self-monitor for COVID symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get tested and stay at home until negative test result is received.

People at the other large exposure site, Te Papa, between 3:05pm and 5:45pm on Saturday 19 June are advised to stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and remain at home until a negative test result is received.

All people who return a negative test should keep monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453, get a further test immediately and stay at home until negative result is received.

Contacts of people in locations of interest
If you have been in contact with a person who has been asked to isolate because they were in a location of interest, advice is on the website: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/contact-tracing-covid-19

You do not need to stay home or get tested unless the contact becomes symptomatic at which point, you need to stay at home until they return a negative test result.

If you’ve been in contact with a person who has been asked to stay at home and get a test after five days, you do not need stay at home or get tested.

If you become symptomatic yourself, please get tested.

A Section 70 notice is in place.

Wellington testing locations
A pop-up testing station has been opened this afternoon at Hataitai Park.

Other dedicated testing stations in Wellington and their opening hours are as follows:

· Wellington central, 196-200 Taranaki Street. Will remain open until 9pm tonight, subject to demand and will reopen tomorrow at 10am.
· Porirua, 178 Bedford Street. Will be until 6pm tonight and reopen at 9am tomorrow.
· Johnsonville Medical Centre, 24 Moorefield Road. Will be open tomorrow 9.30am-4pm.
· Lower Hutt, 729 High St. Open 9am to 4pm.
· Upper Hutt, Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street. Open 9am to 4.30pm.

People can also be tested at many GP or urgent care clinics.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 