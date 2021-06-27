No Community Cases; 1 Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There is 1 case to report related to recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

One previously reported case has now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 19.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is 1. Since 1 January 2021, there have been 76 historical cases, out of a total of 556 cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,372.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 24 June USA Direct Day 0 / routine Christchurch

Wellington update

So far, 2,444 people have been identified as contacts of the Australian person who visited Wellington last weekend.

Of those 2,444 total contacts, 2,067 have returned a negative result. The remainder are either being followed up or are awaiting a test result and the remaining 8 have been excluded from testing.

There were 58 passengers on the Qantas flight QF163 which the Australian passenger travelled on to Wellington last Saturday. All have been advised to self-isolate. Of those 58 passengers, 37 have had a negative test result, and the remainder are expected to have results in the next couple of days.

New Zealand based flight crew from both the inbound and outbound flights have all been contacted and are being tested. Those crew members based overseas are being managed by overseas jurisdictions.

On Friday night, we reported confirmation of the whole genome sequencing, which has linked the Australian traveller’s COVID-19 infection to the current Sydney outbreak, and confirms that it is the Delta variant.

Wellingtonians and visitors urged to check locations of interest

Locations of interest in Wellington, visited by the Australian traveller to the city, are available on the Ministry of Health website.

People who have been at any of these locations at the relevant time should immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

There is a Health Act section 70 notice in place that places a legal requirement on all people who were at locations of interest at the relevant times to follow the instructions regarding isolation and testing.

Additional COVID-19 testing sites available in Wellington region

Yesterday there were 676 tests processed in the Greater Wellington region. Further capacity is available at all sites this afternoon and tomorrow and we encourage anyone will cold or flu like symptoms to be tested.

In the Wellington region, testing priority continues to be given to individuals who have been at a location of interest at the specified time and individuals who are symptomatic.

At this stage, you do not need to be tested if you were not at a location of interest, unless you are symptomatic.

Anyone who was at a location of interest or is symptomatic should ring Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing and how to book a test.

People are asked to book in advance for a test at all testing sites.

Information about where to get tested is provided on Capital and Coast DHB, Hutt Valley DHB and Wairarapa DHB.

Additional testing stations are being provided today in the Wellington region. The list of testing stations, and their hours, is provided below:

· Wellington Central, 196-200 Taranaki Street. Open until 6 this evening and will reopen at 8am tomorrow

· Te Papa pop-up, 55 Cable Street. Open until 6 this evening.

· Wellington Regional Hospital, 17 Mein Street. Open until 5 this evening and will reopen at 8am tomorrow.

· Haitaitai Park pop-up, Ruahine Street. Open until 6 this evening.

· Johnsonville Medical Centre, 24 Moorefield Road. Open until 5pm and will reopen at 9.30am tomorrow

· Cannons Creek, 178 Bedford Street, Porirua. Open until 5 this evening and will reopen at 9am tomorrow

· Lower Hutt pop-up, Riverbank carpark. Open until 6 this evening.

· Kapiti, Coastlands Shopping Centre. Open until 5 this evening. Bookings essential.

· Wairarapa, located at various medical centres

. Open standard business hours, and after-hour testing is provided at Masterton Medical Centre, 4 Colombo Road.

Details for the pop-up stations will be updated later today.

QR codes are available for the public to scan inside the testing tents and a reminder to people to scan in when at testing sites.

Most people arriving at pop up testing centres travel by car and stay in their car during the testing process wearing masks. Those on foot should follow strict clinical protocols, maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks.

Indeterminate test result under investigation

A person with an indeterminate test result for COVID-19 is under investigation to determine whether they are a case or not.

The person returned a weak positive result, with a very high cycle threshold, or CT value.

A subsequent repeat test is underway with results expected today, which will help provide more information as part of the ongoing investigation.

Quarantine-free travel with Australia paused

Quarantine free travel between all Australian states and territories and New Zealand was paused last night at 10.30pm and will remain paused until 11.59pm on Tuesday 29 June.

There are now multiple cases and outbreaks in Australia in differing stages of containment and the health risk for New Zealand in response to these cases is increasing.

Anyone who was in Australia from June 21 and are now in New Zealand, should be aware that the number of locations of interest are increasing and they should be checking these regularly.

These people should monitor their health for symptoms for 14 days. If you develop symptoms, phone Healthline 0800 358 5453 for advice.

There is a Health Act section 70 notice in place that places a legal requirement on all people who were at Australian locations of interest at the relevant times to follow the instructions regarding isolation and testing.

See detailed advice for all QFT travellers at: Quarantine-free travel: Contact tracing locations of interest.

For further travel information, see the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,267,994.

On Saturday, 6,120 tests were processed.

The seven-day rolling average is 6,255.

For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored.

The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored. The manual data shows Waikato is continuing to process almost 200 tests a day since 17 May.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has registered users 2,875,020.

Poster scans have reached 292,578,278 and users have created 11,303,222 manual diary entries.

There have been 938,548 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.We’re currently seeing a healthy increase every day in scanning. Your efforts to scan in are helping New Zealand’s response to COVID-19.

It’s incredibly important that people keep a record of where they’ve been. It can help support contact tracers in tracing potential close and casual contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

We recommend people continue to scan using the NZ COVID Tracer app. The more we all scan, the safer we’ll all be. The data is stored on your phone until you choose to share it.

© Scoop Media

