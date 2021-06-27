Wairarapa Indeterminate Test Result Confirmed Negative

The Ministry of Health can confirm the indeterminate COVID-19 test result in the Wairarapa region is not due to an active COVID-19 infection.

It comes after a follow-up test from the person returned a negative result.

The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation over the next 48 hours, and would like to thank the Wairarapa District Health Board for their precautionary approach, taking swift action to ensure public health safety.

