Wairarapa Indeterminate Test Result Confirmed Negative
Sunday, 27 June 2021, 5:26 pm
The Ministry of Health can confirm the indeterminate
COVID-19 test result in the Wairarapa region is not due to
an active COVID-19 infection.
It comes after a
follow-up test from the person returned a negative
result.
The Ministry will continue to monitor the
situation over the next 48 hours, and would like to thank
the Wairarapa District Health Board for their precautionary
approach, taking swift action to ensure public health
safety.
