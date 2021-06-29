News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Returnees Required To Extend Stay In Managed Isolation As A Precaution

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 10:00 am
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Last evening a number of people in the Novotel Auckland Airport managed isolation facility were advised their stay in managed isolation would be extended.

Returnees are to remain in the facility until the genome sequencing results of two positive day 12 COVID-19 cases in the managed isolation facility announced yesterday are available.

The two cases arrived on 14 June, one from Moscow and one from Dubai.

It is standard protocol that any cases detected after day 3 are investigated further, in particular to rule out in-facility transmission.

Investigations are currently underway by Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS). Whole genome sequencing is also currently underway to establish the strain and if there is a genomic relationship between the cases. Results are expected in the next 48 hours.

This means the departure of some returnees will be delayed. A number were due to leave the facility last evening while the remainder were due to depart today or tomorrow.

This is not an extraordinary measure, we do sometimes extend the stay of returnees, based on public health requirements, when health officials need time to investigate cases.

The safety of returnees and that of all New Zealanders is our highest priority. We are committed to keeping New Zealand free of COVID-19 andmustbe confident thateveryone whoundergoes managed isolationiswell enough to return to their communities.

We recognise the inconvenience this causes people and wish to thank the returnees in the facility for their understanding.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 