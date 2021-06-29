News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No Community Cases; 4 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 12:47 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are 4 cases to report related to recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s update yesterday.

One previously reported case has now recovered. One of yesterday’s cases has now been reclassified as under investigation – this has been removed from our daily tally.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 30.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is 3. Since 1 January 2021, there have been 76 historical cases, out of a total of 569 cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,385.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/
quarantine location 
21 JuneKuwaitFull travel details to comeDay 6 / contact of a caseAuckland
21 JuneKuwaitFull travel details to comeDay 6 / contact of a caseAuckland
*24 JuneNetherlandsUnited Arab EmiratesDay 3 / routineAuckland
*24 JuneNetherlandsUnited Arab EmiratesDay 3 / routineAuckland

*These cases were in a travel bubble together.

Yesterday we reported case 10’s full travel details were still being obtained – we can now report this person travelled from Malaysia via Singapore.

Australian traveller who visited Wellington

So far, 2,608 people have been identified as contacts of the Australian person who visited Wellington between 19 and 21 June.

Of those 2,609 total contacts, 2,416 or 93% of people have returned a negative result, 9 additional people have had a swab and are awaiting a result; 11 people have been granted a clinical exemption and 8 have returned overseas, which means their home jurisdiction will be following up with them.

The remaining contacts are being followed up by contact tracing teams.

Wellingtonians and visitors urged to check locations of interest

If you live in the Greater Wellington area, or were in the region between 19 and 21 June, we urge you to continue to check the

Locations of interest

which were visited by the Australian traveller to the city.

People who have been at any of these locations at the relevant time should immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

There is a Health Act section 70 notice in place that places a legal requirement on all people who were at locations of interest at the relevant times to follow the instructions regarding isolation and testing.

COVID-19 testing sites available in Wellington region

A number of testing sites and centres around the region remain open for those people who have visited any of those locations of interest during the time periods specified or are displaying any cold or flu like symptoms.

The pop up sites at Te Papa and Riverbank carpark in Lower Hutt and the site in Upper Hutt are closed for now.

Yesterday there were 2,003 tests processed in the Greater Wellington region.

People are asked to book in advance for a test at all testing sites.

Information about where to get tested is provided on

Capital and Coast DHB

,

Hutt Valley DHB

,

Wairarapa DHB

, and

Healthpoint

,

QR codes are available for the public to scan inside the testing tents and a reminder to people to scan in when at testing sites

Most people arriving at pop up testing centres travel by car and stay in their car during the testing process wearing masks. Those on foot should follow strict clinical protocols, maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks.

Update on contacts linked to Australia cases

Yesterday we were advised of two contacts in New Zealand of the positive case who was detected in the Newmont Granite goldmine north-west of Alice Springs, Northern Territory. Both have now returned negative test results.

Health officials were also advised of 40 people in New Zealand who have been classified as contacts of the air steward in New South Wales, who had tested positive.

All of these people have been contacted, had their first test and all results are negative. A number of these people are continuing to isolate and will undertake day 5 testing, based on their contact classification.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,278,772.

On Monday 7,240 tests were processed. 2,003 of those tests were processed in the greater Wellington region.

The seven-day rolling average is 7,025.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored. The manual data shows Waikato is continuing to process almost 200 tests a day since 17 May.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has registered users 2,879,185.

Poster scans have reached 294,122,406 and users have created 11,401,500 manual diary entries.

There have been 752,439 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

It’s incredibly important that people keep a record of where they’ve been. It can help support contact tracers in tracing potential close and casual contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

We recommend people continue to scan using the NZ COVID Tracer app. The more we all scan, the safer we’ll all be. The data is stored on your phone until you choose to share it.

