Metlink At Alert Level 1

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Metlink

Following the Government’s Alert Level 1 announcement, Metlink has confirmed that face coverings are still mandatory on all bus, train and ferry services from 11:59pm on Tuesday 29 June.

“The Government has made it clear that people should wear face coverings on public transport and we encourage our staff and passengers to follow this advice on our buses, trains and ferries. These measures will help keep passengers safe across the whole network,” says Scott Gallacher, General Manager of Metlink.

Students on dedicated school services do not have to wear face coverings, but students 12 years and older must wear face coverings if using regular public transport services.

The Government’s advice on face coverings can be found at: https://covid19.govt.nz/health-and-wellbeing/protect-yourself-and-others/wear-a-face-covering/(external link)

“Our staff and passengers did a great job with face coverings at alert level 2 and we’d like to see that enthusiasm carry over to alert level 1. I want to thank them all for their ongoing patience and commitment to their fellow Wellingtonians”.

Metlink continues to encourage all passengers to maintain personal hygiene measures and log their travel, using the Government’s COVID-19 tracing app for contact tracing purposes.

“The safety of passengers and our Metlink team is paramount so please continue to follow all Government instructions. Metlink is doing all it can to place the safety of staff and passengers at the forefront of everything we do, and we continue to carry out enhanced cleaning measures across trains, buses and ferries.

“However, if you are sick, please do not travel on public transport. Stay safe and be kind,” adds Scott Gallacher.

For further updates check out our Metlink website service alerts(external link), contact our Metlink Service Centre on 0800 801 700, or follow our Facebook page(external link).

