When To Seek Emergency Dental Care

The key to receiving the correct level of care from dentists is understanding that general and emergency dentists hold different specialities, and then going to the right one. Knowing into which category a dental issue falls can also help patients take the correct next steps.

Non-emergencies

Most dental visits are non-emergencies – annual check-ups, teeth cleaning, etc. Cosmetic consultations, preliminary investigations and x-rays, and restorative or extraction dentistry where there is little to no pain are also considered non-emergencies. In these cases, patients can simply make an appointment at their regular dentist for a suitable time.

Urgent, but not emergencies

The level of pain and/or severity of an issue is highly subjective, and some patients may classify the urgent issues listed here as either non-issues or emergencies, depending on what they are experiencing. A generally acceptable gauge, however, is that if pain is severe but can still be treated with over-the-counter medication, then the issue is urgent (so make that appointment soon!), but does not constitute a trip to an emergency dentist. The same applies for issues like bleeding, post-op complications, or chipped or broken teeth. If it’s possible to manage the issue without severe complications or a negative impact on one’s health, then make an appointment as soon as possible, but it’s not necessary to visit the ER.

Emergencies

Infections, pain that cannot be treated with over-the-counter medication, unstoppable bleeding, and/or facial trauma that can result in breathing difficulties, all constitute emergencies. Emergency dentists in Christchurch who are trained specifically in emergency dentistry sometimes operate as part of the ER unit at local hospitals. Others have special operating hours and/or make accommodation for emergency cases at their local practices. Patients do not need to schedule an appointment in these cases.

Determining where on the spectrum of pain and severity a dental issue lands can ensure that a patient receives the correct care in an appropriate timeframe.

