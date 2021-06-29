News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Managed Isolation Returnees Now Eligible For Release

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 5:53 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Whole genome sequencing has determined there is unlikely to be in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Novotel Auckland Airport managed isolation facility.

Last evening, 125 returnees staying in the facility had their stays extended while an investigation was carried out at the facility following two previously reported positive day 12 COVID-19 cases.

The two cases arrived on 14 June, one from Moscow and one from Dubai. They were added to the active cases tally on Monday.

It is standard protocol that any cases detected after day 3 are investigated further, in particular to rule out in-facility transmission.

Whole genome sequencing has now determined that the first case has no close links to any other sequences in New Zealand.

Auckland health officials consider the second case is likely to be historical, because of their clinical history together with a previous positive PCR test reported overseas in April.

Following the return of whole genome sequencing results, health officials and staff at the facility have decided those returnees can now leave the facility when they are eligible.

The S70 order has therefore formally been rescinded by the ARPHS Medical Officer of Health and all people who have been affected by a delayed departure can now depart the hotel.

This means 115 of the 125 affected returnees are eligible to leave Novotel Auckland Airport today, pending final health checks.

The remaining 10 people are able to depart on Wednesday 30 June, in-line with their original planned departure date.

All other people staying at the Novotel Auckland Airport will still need to complete their quarantine period unless there is an exemption.

“We understand the frustration some of the guests may have been feeling, but we also know how important it is to rule out in-facility transmission,” says Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

“Every time a post day 3 case is recorded, it’s essential we investigate further. The majority of the time these cases can be explained, through previous contact with a case or because the person is part of a travel bubble. In a small number of cases, such as these ones, further investigation confirms there is no underlying problem.

“The safety of returnees and that of all New Zealanders is our highest priority.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 