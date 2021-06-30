A Good Night’s Sleep Key For Children With Autism, Study Shows
A University of Canterbury (UC) study has found that a
reduction in sleep problems for children on the autism
spectrum vastly improves those children’s behaviour and
their parent’s wellbeing.
The study’s
lead author Associate
Professor Laurie McLay says the association between
sleep and behavioural challenges in children is
well-established but very few studies have examined whether
enhancing children’s sleep quantity and quality has
general benefits across key areas of development and
functioning.
“Sleep problems affect
between 40-80% of children on the autism spectrum; children
with autism also experience high rates of challenging
behaviour associated with sleep problems,” says Dr
McLay.
“This makes sleep one of a few
pivotal behaviours which, when enhanced may have huge
collateral benefit for children's daytime behaviour,
functioning and wellbeing, as well as parental mental health
and wellbeing.”
This study used data from earlier research that provided a behavioural sleep treatment programme for 41 children on the autism spectrum, of which 38 were observed to have a reduction in sleep problems.
“Further study found that, as a result of
sleep treatment, there were improvements in children’s
internalising behaviours, such as anxiety, depression and
social withdrawal, as well as their externalising
behaviours, such as aggression, and autism symptom severity
ratings. Small improvements were also found in maternal
sleep quality and parental stress
levels.
“This shows the importance of
assessing and treating sleep problems as a priority area and
an effective means of addressing a variety of challenging
behaviours and improving parent and family
wellbeing.”
On this project, Dr McLay
worked with a team of researchers including UC’s Professor
Neville Blampied and Associate Professor Karyn France. The
research was funded by a Health Research Council Emerging
Research First Grant. Dr McLay and the research team are
also exploring more efficient and accessible models of sleep
treatment, as well as the collateral benefits of sleep
treatment for children with rare genetic developmental
disabilities.
Dr McLay leads the UC Good
Nights Programme, an innovative research programme and
cost-free nationwide clinical service focused on the
treatment of sleep difficulties in children with
autism.
