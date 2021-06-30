No Community Cases; 1 Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There is one case to report related to recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s update yesterday.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 31.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is 3. Since 1 January 2021, there have been 76 historical cases, out of a total of 570 cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,386.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location *16 June Afghanistan United Arab Emirates Day 12 / routine testing Auckland

*This case is not in the Novotel Auckland Airport managed isolation facility, so is not linked to the two positive day 12 tests which we reported on yesterday.

As is standard protocol, we will investigate the reason for the day 12 positive test.

Yesterday we reported the full travel histories for cases 1 and 2 were still being investigated.

We can now confirm those two cases travelled from Kuwait via the United Arab Emirates.

Australian traveller who visited Wellington

So far, 2,618 people have been identified as contacts of the Australian person who visited Wellington between 19 and 21 June.

Of those 2,618 total contacts, 2,505 or 96% of people have returned a negative result, 8 additional people have had a swab and are awaiting a result; 14 people have been granted a clinical exemption and 8 have returned overseas, which means their home jurisdiction will be following up with them.

The remaining contacts are being actively followed up by contact tracing teams.

Wellingtonians and visitors urged to check locations of interest

If you live in the Greater Wellington area, or were in the region between 19 and 21 June, we urge you to continue to check the

Locations of interest

that were visited by the Australian traveller to the city.

People who have been at any of these locations at the relevant time should immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

There is a Health Act section 70 notice in place that places a legal requirement on all people who were at locations of interest at the relevant times to follow the instructions regarding isolation and testing.

COVID-19 testing sites available in Wellington region

Yesterday there were 1,379 tests processed in the Greater Wellington region.

People are asked to book in advance for a test at all testing sites.

Information about where to get tested is provided on

Capital and Coast DHB

,

Hutt Valley DHB

,

Wairarapa DHB

, and

Healthpoint

,

Testing information

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,288,871.

On Tuesday, 10,097 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 7,621.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored.

The manual data shows Waikato is continuing to process almost 200 tests a day since 17 May.

We’d like to thank all those who have taken a test recently – it’s a really important tool to ensuring New Zealand’s communities remain COVID-19 free.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has registered users 2,881,222.

Poster scans have reached 294,921,212 and users have created 11,441,769 manual diary entries.

There have been 804,481 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

It’s encouraging to see a lift in the number of scans in the past 24 hours.

The NZ COVID Tracer App can help support contact tracers in tracing potential close and casual contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

We recommend people continue to scan using the NZ COVID Tracer app. The more we all scan, the safer we’ll all be. The data is stored on your phone until you choose to share it.

